Let Owen Wilson’s Pseudo Bob Ross Soothe You

Have you ever sat and thought to yourself, wow, I wish Owen Wilson played a character that reminded me of Bob Ross? Well, you’re in luck! In his new movie Paint, we get to see how Wilson tackles the television painting host genre. Now, he’s not exactly Bob Ross, but the implication is there, complete with big hair, fun little trees, and a calming presence.

So while the movie itself might not be about Bob Ross, that is where our thoughts instantly go. And it’s because of how incredible Wilson looks as Carl Nargle. It’s not our fault that he looks just like the painter some of us still put on to relax. I still watch The Joy of Painting when the world is too much, and now I can just turn on Paint and enjoy Owen Wilson, too.

Here’s everything we know about Paint.

Our first look at Paint

The trailer for Paint shows a feud brewing between painting show hosts, with Carl (Wilson) struggling to maintain his composure—off-screen and out of sight of his adoring audience, of course, but still. The trailer gives us enough of a look at the movie to let us know exactly how much the film is playing into our love of The Joy of Painting.

Again, he’s not really Bob Ross, but come on, it’s enough for me.

When is Paint coming out?

You can see paint in theaters on April 7, which is still a little far out. Paint will be released later on AMC+, but that means waiting even longer to let Wilson show you how to paint happy little trees. Okay, maybe he won’t say that exactly, but the vibe is there. He has the hair and the paint, and we’re ready to see what the movie has in store for us.

Who is in Paint?

The film, which is directed by Brit McAdams, has an all-star cast. In addition to Owen Wilson, the cast includes Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer.

What is Paint about?

Before seeing the trailer, I knew that no matter what this movie was actually about, I was in—because Owen Wilson playing a soothing painter sounds great! But the movie itself does look pretty fascinating and is giving me a relaxing Death to Smoochy vibe.

The synopsis for Paint from the press release is as follows: “In Paint, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke … until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

Paint will be released in theaters on April 7, and will make its way to stream exclusively on AMC+ later this year.

(featured image: IFC Films)

