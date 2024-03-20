Charles Chevalier Is Proving to Be a Threat in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 255

There’s nothing wrong with people classifying themselves into personality types, but Blue Lock Chapter 254 makes it look like it’s a matter of goal or no goal. According to Isagi, it might even predict the future outcomes that happen on the field.

I’m no soccer player, so I can’t be too sure about that, but it’s not like Isagi isn’t making any sense. Everybody in Blue Lock has different motivations for playing soccer, and understanding what drives them is definitely an advantage. How much of it would be applicable while the game is happening?

We’ll find out soon enough about Blue Lock Chapter 255, which is set to release on March 19, 2024, for international readers, at Kodansha. Expect a short hiatus after the release of Chapter 255.

⚽BLUE LOCK, CHAPTER 254 SELF-STYLE, WORLD-STYLE is now available!

Read: https://t.co/10xFEJ89b7



?New #BLUELOCK chapters arrive same time with Japan's release every Tuesday on K MANGA!#ブルーロック pic.twitter.com/gaRZZ34Z3K — K MANGA (@KMANGA_KODANSHA) March 5, 2024

Isagi believes that there are two types of players. The first type is the ‘Self-Style ego,’ which are players whose value is derived from their sense of personal accomplishment. They aren’t likely to care about the perceptions of others. Rather, these Self-Style Ego types are more concerned about their own feelings and fixations. Thus, their ego isn’t fed by others but by themselves.

The second type that Isagi classified is the ‘World-Style Ego’ type. In contrast to the former, World-Style Ego people value what they can bring to the group. They will forego their feelings and fixations if it means that they can be validated by their service to others. Basically, their ego is boosted once they’re affirmed by others for their competencies and achievements.

But even Isagi struggles to classify some players into his dichotomy of players. It doesn’t matter, though, because Charles ran off with the ball before Hiori could even blink.

(featured image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro)

