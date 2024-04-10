Charles passing the ball to Shidou in Chapter 256 of Blue Lock
Being Unpredictable Pays Off in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 257

Charles from Blue Lock has been a terrifying force to deal with. Forget the personality theories for a second, because this guy is totally unpredictable and is known for taking unconventional decisions in games, and chapter 257 hinges on it.

But Yo Hiori says he managed to crack the code and steal the ball away from Charles. The best way to deal with someone unpredictable is to be just as chaotic as them, even if it means making the wildest moves on the field. All I know for sure is that Hiori went all out in chapter 256. What can three other players do when Hiori’s known for his ungodly passes?

Basically nothing, so the game continues on Chapter 257 of Blue Lock, which will be available on April 10, 2024.

Now that the ball’s heading towards Isagi, many fans are talking about what he might do. Will Isagi receive the ball, or will somebody else pop out of nowhere and take it unexpectedly? There are discussions about Isagi possibly scoring the first goal of the match, but that’s all speculation for now. I wouldn’t put it past Isagi if he’s being compared to Death the Kid from Soul Eater.  Besides, the match has gone on long enough, and one team will have to score a goal eventually.

