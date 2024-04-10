Being Unpredictable Pays Off in ‘Blue Lock’ Chapter 257

Charles from Blue Lock has been a terrifying force to deal with. Forget the personality theories for a second, because this guy is totally unpredictable and is known for taking unconventional decisions in games, and chapter 257 hinges on it.
But Yo Hiori says he managed to crack the code and steal the ball away from Charles. The best way to deal with someone unpredictable is to be just as chaotic as them, even if it means making the wildest moves on the field. All I know for sure is that Hiori went all out in chapter 256. What can three other players do when Hiori’s known for his ungodly passes?
Basically nothing, so the game continues on Chapter 257 of Blue Lock, which will be available on April 10, 2024.
(featured image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura)