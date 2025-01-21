‘Blasphemous grifting’: Trump’s alleged new Bible ploy is being roasted by the internet

Donald Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible is speculated to make an appearance during the inauguration. Although formerly at the center of controversy, the Bible might be used to swear Trump in as the 47th president of the United States.

Recommended Videos

Singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood spoke to Fox News from the Capital One Arena. “When Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible…” Greenwood pulled out a Bible. “I’m hoping it will be this Bible, which is released tomorrow as a tribute to Donald Trump, the 47th President.” The Bible was none other than the God Bless the USA Bible, which both Trump and Greenwood collaborated on. Greenwood emphasizes the Bible’s exclusivity, stating that there will only be 5,000 copies available.

Social media users called this move out to be blatant grift. One X user described this shameless advertisement as “blasphemous grifting.” Another X user had a wittier Biblical reference in response to the situation. They wrote, “This is basically what drove Christ to flip the tables.”

This is basically what drove Christ to flip the tables. https://t.co/cV0ia9YQuN — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) January 19, 2025

What Bibles did Trump use for Inauguration Day?

Thankfully, President-elect Trump didn’t use the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible—his very own merchandise—for the Presidential Inauguration. Instead, Trump swore on the same Bibles he did back in 2017. One was Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, and the other one was Trump’s personal Bible. The president-elect received his personal Bible in 1955 from his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.

Nevertheless, Greenwood’s promotion of the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible is timely as it is grotesque. Previously, these Bibles were criticized for having been produced in China. This was in contradiction to Trump’s campaign promises of putting American manufacturers first. Additionally, these Bibles were scrutinized in a case in Oklahoma. The state’s superintendent requested 55,000 Bibles to be put in public schools that oddly matched the merchandise Bible Trump was peddling.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy