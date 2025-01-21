SAGINAW, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 03: Republican presidential nominee former US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign event at Saginaw Valley State University on October 03, 2024 in Saginaw, Michigan. Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris has two events scheduled Michigan tomorrow as the two battle for support of voters in the critical swing state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
‘Blasphemous grifting’: Trump’s alleged new Bible ploy is being roasted by the internet

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jan 21, 2025 04:38 am

Donald Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible is speculated to make an appearance during the inauguration. Although formerly at the center of controversy, the Bible might be used to swear Trump in as the 47th president of the United States.

Singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood spoke to Fox News from the Capital One Arena. “When Donald Trump puts his hand on the Bible…” Greenwood pulled out a Bible. “I’m hoping it will be this Bible, which is released tomorrow as a tribute to Donald Trump, the 47th President.” The Bible was none other than the God Bless the USA Bible, which both Trump and Greenwood collaborated on. Greenwood emphasizes the Bible’s exclusivity, stating that there will only be 5,000 copies available.

Social media users called this move out to be blatant grift. One X user described this shameless advertisement as “blasphemous grifting.” Another X user had a wittier Biblical reference in response to the situation. They wrote, “This is basically what drove Christ to flip the tables.”

What Bibles did Trump use for Inauguration Day?

Thankfully, President-elect Trump didn’t use the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible—his very own merchandise—for the Presidential Inauguration. Instead, Trump swore on the same Bibles he did back in 2017. One was Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, and the other one was Trump’s personal Bible. The president-elect received his personal Bible in 1955 from his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump.

Nevertheless, Greenwood’s promotion of the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible is timely as it is grotesque. Previously, these Bibles were criticized for having been produced in China. This was in contradiction to Trump’s campaign promises of putting American manufacturers first. Additionally, these Bibles were scrutinized in a case in Oklahoma. The state’s superintendent requested 55,000 Bibles to be put in public schools that oddly matched the merchandise Bible Trump was peddling.

