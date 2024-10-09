LOL, you’ll never guess where Trump’s God Bless The USA Bibles were made

Trump has previously criticized China for its trade practices and slave labor. But despite his scathing remarks about China, Trump is apparently more than happy to outsource the production of his merchandise to them.
Trump printed his ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles in Hangzhou, China. The design is not so American after all. For a presidential candidate who wants to reshore manufacturing, he couldn’t even have his merchandise printed on US soil. Reportedly, 120,000 copies of the USA Bible were shipped during February and March of 2024. The Bibles were valued at $3 for production cost but are sold for $59.99 by Trump. So far, Trump hasn’t disclosed his revenue per sale.
The Trump USA Bibles contain America’s founding documents. Could you think of a situation where you’d have to read your Bill of Rights and the Old Testament simultaneously? Probably not, but I digress. This King James Version Edition Bible is leather-bound with Trump’s signature. Another version of Trump’s Bible promotes the day he survived an assassination.
An attempt to grift Christians
According to Trump’s promotion video on Rumble, the Bible was named after a “patriotic anthem” by Lee Greenwood. Trump also said that “This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back to make America great again is our religion.” It’s a misplaced choice for merchandise. Trump wouldn’t be catering to a purely Christian demographic as president, after all.
Oklahoma recently made an order of 55,000 Bibles for their schools. This order was met with criticism. It seemed like the only viable Bibles to buy were Trump Bibles, which were three times as expensive. The order was later amended.
Published: Oct 9, 2024 03:56 pm