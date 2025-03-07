Blake Lively fears ‘irreparable harm’ if Justin Baldoni leaks private text messages

There’s been yet another development in the ongoing Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively feud, as the It Ends With Us stars are now hashing it out over access to private communications — something Lively fears will cause “irreparable harm” to her inner circle.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel It Ends With Us has been an oft-maligned staple of pop culture discourse since its release in August 2024, and surprisingly, it has little to do with the story itself.

Lively, who plays Lily Bloom, sued Baldoni, the movie’s director/leading man, back in December. She alleged that there was inappropriate behavior on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni and his legal team hit back with a countersuit, and in the following months, even more behind-the-scenes drama has been brought to light. I’m sure everything you’ve learned about this case has been against your will, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down — especially if this latest update is anything to go by.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds protest against Justin Baldoni’s access to their private text messages

Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ attorneys met with Baldoni’s legal team to dispute the latter’s access to private communication logs, a move that would cause “irreparable harm” to the couple and their A-lister friends, according to lawyer Meryl Conant Governski.

“There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands,” Governski said during the court hearing, per Page Six. “There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court’s orders.”

By reading through these messages, Baldoni’s team is hoping to uncover more evidence to back up his claims that Lively and her celeb friends planned to smear Baldoni’s reputation when it became clear that they didn’t share a creative vision for the final cut of It Ends With Us. Why exactly Baldoni himself has to obtain access to these records, rather than his lawyers, remains foggy.

Per People, Baldoni’s attorney argued that Lively’s representatives should go through the courts and Judge Lewis J. Liman to file proper petitions for “access to specific sensitive materials” if she’s concerned about big names being leaked, a.k.a. an “Attorney’s Eyes Only” designation that would keep these findings between clients and their legal team.

This isn’t the first time someone has requested access to private communications in the Baldoni vs. Lively case

It’s worth mentioning that Judge Liman partially granted Lively’s subpoena, in which she requested access to two years of phone and text logs from Baldoni and select employees of his production company, Wayfarer Studios (via Rolling Stone). He ruled that some of these requests were “overly intrusive,” and that Lively’s attorneys will have to further narrow down the time frame of relevant call and text records moving forward.

I’m no legal expert, but is being forced to publicize your text history not a tad bit invasive? It makes sense that Lively and Baldoni’s text logs may contain some valuable information, but by no means should these records be available to anyone except their attorneys. Bringing other A-listers into the mix doesn’t make Baldoni or Lively’s argument look good, either, as celebs like Taylor Swift want to protect their public image at any cost.

We’ve seen communications from both the Lively and Baldoni camp leak online (a.k.a. that 2 a.m. voice note, Lively equating Swift to one of Khaleesi’s dragons), so I think it’s safe to say that we, the public, know way more than we should. Even so, I’m curious to see how this will all pan out ahead of their March 2026 trial date if things are already this heated.

