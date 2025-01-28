Not a soul wants a voice memo at 2 in the morning, especially not from Justin Baldoni

Every single thing that comes out in the lawsuits from Justin Baldoni continues to just not make him look great. Now, a voice memo was obtained by TMZ that shows Baldoni “apologizing” to Blake Lively at 2 in the morning. Go to bed!

The audio reveal Baldoni apologizing for not listening to Lively when she shared how something made her feel and he says he is not a perfect person and will “f*ck up.” He even goes as far as to say that he will piss her off “probably” but that he will always apologize. While that might seem cute and nice, that’s manipulative behavior. Knowing that you’ll make someone angry but saying that you’ll apologize isn’t a good thing.

The voice note continues on with Baldoni talking about their chemistry and really him just taking way too long to get to the point of it all. But there are a number of alarming things from this voice note. A big one being that he sent it at 2 in the morning! And it got even weirder when he mentioned Blake Lively breast-feeding.

A 6 minute long voice memo saying nothing more than “sorry I made you feel that way, it’ll probably happen again” is certainly a choice and his need to tell Lively that he “will” apologize no matter what is not doing the work that he thinks it is. The entire voice note is just aggressively creepy at best and the fact that it was released by Baldoni’s team in a move of transparency shows how they do not realize that none of this is really helping their case.

Justin Baldoni just leaked a 6 minute voice memo he sent Blake Lively at 2am where he says “we have chemistry i’ve felt it in the room since we met” & then goes on talking about Blake’s breasts… yeah he definitely sexually harassed her. Lets wrap this uppic.twitter.com/GXgZ94bFDc — la bella vita (@drugproblem) January 28, 2025

“I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened.”

If I saw a 6+ minute voice note come in on my phone, I am not listening to it. If anything, I will hit the text version of the note and even then, all of that is not worth my time. Especially when it amounts to him saying “Sorry that I made you feel this way it might happen again.” What is that meant to show anything other than a man who isn’t willing to change?

Sorry, you telling me that yes, I make mistakes and I will piss you off but I will apologize isn’t really showing me that you’re willing to understand WHY you’ve upset me in the first place. All it says is that you don’t really care but you’ll apologize to keep the peace.

If this is what Baldoni’s team is willing to share, it is definitely going to be interesting moving forward because this doesn’t really help his case out in my humble opinion. If anything, I’d be furious that I got a voice note that went on for nearly 7 minutes that barely said anything and ended with a man talking about my boobs.

