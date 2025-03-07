Justin Baldoni’s dad doesn’t like Blake Lively. In other news, water is wet.

In a shocking turn of events, Justin Baldoni’s father, Sam Baldoni, reveals that he doesn’t like Blake Lively. (This is not surprising at all.)

Recommended Videos

Baldoni’s dad logged onto Instagram to share a post that was all in support of his son. The post included poems that Baldoni reportedly wrote about women in the past as well as supportive messages for him. The post itself said “In a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin.” The post comes in the middle of a legal back and forth between Baldoni and his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her during the press for the film. Baldoni then responded with his own lawsuit and accused Lively and the New York Times of a smear campaign of their own and the back and forth began.

One of the more recent developments including Baldoni’s camp releasing a voice memo that Baldoni shared to Lively that was sent at 2 in the morning that had him “apologizing” for making her uncomfortable and then saying it’d probably happen again.

His father posted that post on his account with a heart emoji added to it. Earlier this year, he posted a birthday post for Baldoni and used the hashtag #JusticeForJustin at the end of it. Sam Baldoni’s post and support for his son isn’t surprising, it is his son. But it is upsetting that he is continuing this narrative about Baldoni’s feminism.

Part of the narrative that Baldoni is pushing with his case is that he is too good of a feminist to be accused of what Lively is saying and that has never sat right with me. It is also probably why he thinks he is Nicepool…

I’m going to need Nicepool to cool it

This entire situation is messy. It all began when people noticed Baldoni didn’t do press with the cast of It Ends With Us, which was strange seeing as he was in a romantic relationship with Lively’s character in the film. Then at the premiere, no one really talked about him and he wasn’t in pictures with anyone. From there, the conversation shifted to Lively being the one to demand that he not be included and social media began to bring up older interviews and attack Lively.

For months, it ended up being quite between them until Lively did a piece with The New York Times about her experience working with Baldoni. He responded with a lawsuit and Lively filed one roughly at the same time and most of Baldoni’s response to this situation has been that he is too caring for women for this to be true.

I don’t know but as a woman myself, there is a thin line between being respectful of women and using the idea of being “respectful” to actually be kind of creepy. So Baldoni’s father continuing to push the narrative that his son is so great to women just doesn’t sit right with me at all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy