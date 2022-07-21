Every Marvel Phase 5 Movie and TV Show So Far | The Mary Sue

The only thing more fun than watching a Marvel movie is looking forward to all the upcoming Marvel movies. Since Disney acquired Marvel, it seems like we have an endless list of new movies and shows to look forward to. Already, this year, there have been two theatrical releases (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder) and two television shows (Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel), with several more titles on the horizon.

Although we are still in Phase 4 (and will be until 2023), we can still look into the future and see what Phase 5 may bring us. Here are all the confirmed and rumored projects for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Movies

Blade (TBA) – Blade will star Mahershala Ali as the titular character and feature the Ebony Blade teased in Eternals. Filming will begin later this year.

Deadpool 3 (TBA) – Ryan Reynolds’s beyond-perfect portrayal of Deadpool will finally enter the MCU after previously being owned by 20th Century Fox. Screenplay writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are returning to write the film. Maybe my dreams of a Cable/Deadpool or a Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield)/Deadpool romance will come true.

Captain America 4 (TBA) – The movie will continue the story started in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Previously known as Falcon, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) took over the iconic shield and title.

Shang-Chi 2 (TBA) – Right now the sequel of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still in development. Writer/Director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Lie are expected to return.

Thunderbolts (TBA) – The Thunderbolts are an anti-hero team made up of villains. Some villains from previous Marvel projects (such as John Walker/US Agent) are rumored to be returning for this team.

Untitled Mutant Movie (TBA) – Not much is known about the project except it will feature mutants/X-Men characters. It will also differ from the previous 20th Century Fox movie series. Please give us a good mutant movie, we’ve been waiting.

TV Series

Loki Season 2 (2023) – Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and several of his crazy variants will return. Maybe they can fix some of the timelines instead of breaking them.

Echo (2023) – First seen in the Hawkeye series, Echo will focus on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) reconnecting with her Native American roots.

Agatha: House of Harkness (2023) – In WandaVision we got our first taste of villainous witch Agatha Harkness. The amazing Kathryn Hahn will return to play Agatha in the series.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (TBA) – The series will focus on the version of Spider-Man played by Tom Holland. It will be more of the character’s origin story which was never revealed in the films.

Marvel Zombies (TBA) – In one episode of the animated series What If…?, they set up a reality where most people (including the heroes) had become zombies. The series will pick up in that same reality.

Wonder Man (TBA) – The series will focus on a character new to the MCU, Simon Williams/Wonder Man.

Daredevil (TBA) – After Disney purchased the Netflix/Marvel shows, it became clear they wanted more from Daredevil. Charlie Cox (who played Matt Murdoch/Daredevil in the series) reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hopefully, he will return for the continuation of the show as well.

Nova (TBA) – The series will focus on Richard Rider/Nova, a kind of intergalactic police officer.

