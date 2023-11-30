Netflix’s Black Mirror has officially been renewed for a seventh season. What creepy technology tales does it have in store for us?

Black Mirror first premiered on British television before being picked up by Netflix. Currently, the series has six seasons, a Christmas special, and an interactive movie all available on the streaming giant. The anthology series used The Twilight Zone as inspiration while focusing on how technology interacts with humans, for good or bad. Spoiler: It’s mainly bad.

Sometimes the show feels a little too real, almost like it’s predicting a terrible future. The most recent season featured an episode called “Joan Is Awful,” in which Joan (Annie Murphy) has her life turned into a TV show without her consent. Even worse, the actress portraying her isn’t real. It’s a CGI version of the actress (Salma Hayek). The use of CGI actor likenesses in media became a deal-breaker in the SAG-AFTRA strikes this year. What terrifying visions of our possible futures await us in season 7 of Black Mirror?

When is the release window for Black Mirror season 7?

Between seasons 5 and 6 of Black Mirror, fans had to wait four years for new episodes, but we know it won’t be that long until season 7 drops. Right now, there is no release date set for season 7. However, production for the new season is rumored to start this year. Hopefully, that means season 7 will arrive sooner rather than later.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 7?

All the cast is currently under wraps. In the previous six seasons, Black Mirror brought in some big names to guest star on the series. The well-known actors include Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Anthony Mackie, Salma Hayek, and Daniel Kaluuya. Most likely, season 7 will also feature some unexpected actors as the series has only grown in popularity. Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, and Jessica Rhoads are set to return as executive producers.

What is the plot of Black Mirror season 7?

So far, the plots of the new season’s episodes remain a mystery, and they could really be anything thanks to the show’s anthology format. Details for the plotlines will probably remain quiet until the season premiere. The number of episodes set for the season is also still secret. Seasons have ranged in the past from three to six episodes, each on their own encapsulated story.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]