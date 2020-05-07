Black Mirror Creator Thinks World Is Too Bleak for Season 6, so We Came up With Some Uplifting Episode Ideas

The genre of science fiction has largely been used to create allegories about humanity and society. But what happens when these metaphorical worlds start resembling the very real world we live in? That is the issue facing Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. His twisty dystopian Netflix series, which focuses on horrors created by technology run amok (the titular “black mirror” is a reference to a dark screen), is an international hit. But in these truly terrifying times, is there room for more feel-bad content?

In an interview with the Radio Times, Brooker discussed plans for season 6, saying, “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Fair enough, Mr. Brooker. I’m not sure how much of an appetite we will have for various dystopian stories, like Black Mirror or The Handmaid’s Tale. But, Black Mirror has dabbled in lighter more comedic episodes, like the romantic “San Junipero” and “Hang the DJ.” In the spirit of those episodes, we’ve got some pitches for shinier, friendlier Black Mirror episodes.

Take a look:

ROBOCATS: Everyone wants to get their hands on the latest A.I. powered robotic pet, the Robocat. A young woman (Ellen Page), grieving the loss of her real pet, purchases a Robocat. But just like real cats, the Robocat ignores commands and mostly sleeps in a sunny patch in the living room. Terrorists try to hack the Robocats to kill their owners, but the robo-floofers just meow and go back to their naps.

MY PELOTON, MY LOVE: A frustrated housewife (Laura Linney) is gifted a Peloton bike by her boorish husband (Stanley Tucci). As the wife starts using the Peloton, the bike starts speaking to her, and soon becomes a more compassionate companion than her husband. The bike transforms (Autobot-style) into the form of a man, kills the husband, and curls up on the couch with Linney.

CROSSING OVER: An introverted gamer (Amandla Stenberg) obsessed with Animal Crossing dies in an accident and her consciousness is uploaded to the game. She lives happily ever after farming for turnips and leading a people’s revolution against Tom Nook.

ROOMBA IN FULL BLOOM: a Wall-E-style droid romance about a Roomba that travels door to door giving flowers to people when they need it the most. Will the Roomba finally find a home with a feisty widow (Holland Taylor)?

MAN CAVE: a futuristic world where folks who suffer from toxic masculinity are placed in a therapeutic program that combines intensive therapy with dog training to produce a more enlightened human. Will they be able to escape the prison … OF MASCULINITY? Starring everyone who has ever been in a Fast and Furious film.

These are just ideas off the top of our heads. Feel free to take them and run them, Charlie Brooker!

