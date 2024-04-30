Daniel Francis as Lord Anderson in Bridgerton
Will the Fan Theories Around ‘Bridgerton’s Lord Anderson Come True?

While all the buzz has been around the lead characters Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as Bridgerton season 3 inches closer to a Netflix release, fans are equally, if not more, enthused by a new entrant.

The newcomer is none other than Lord Anderson, who will be played by Daniel Francis, the British actor otherwise known for Small Axe: Education and the Netflix miniseries Stay Close. According to his character description, Lord Marcus Anderson is a charismatic individual with the ability to attract eyes wherever he goes. Anderson is also expected to invite ire in equal measure from some matriarchs, and the character could end up having frequent quibbles with Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) in season 3. While nothing of note regarding their relationship has been revealed yet, speculation suggests there is some kind of history between the two.

Another key part of Francis’ character will be his relationship with family matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell), whose primary role so far has been centered around getting her two oldest kids married. Fans want the character to have a personal life of her own as well, and if the new promo is anything to go by, they could be in luck. There are good chances of Lord Anderson and Violet getting entangled in a romantic affair, considering the latter has had no fortune in that department yet.

Fan theories regarding Lord Anderson’s character have been running wild, with an X user suggesting that he could be Lady Danbury’s brother. The user went on to remark that this could be Violet’s way of getting back at Lady Danbury, as a fling with her brother would help her get even following the Lady Danbury’s romantic adventures with her father (Lord Ledger).

The character of Lord Anderson doesn’t exist in Julia Quinn’s books that the series is based on, which seems like a direct indication of the writers doing some fan service by playing cupid and pairing up Violet with a new character.

Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 will premiere on May 16 on Netflix, followed by Part 2 on June 13.

(featured image: Netflix)

