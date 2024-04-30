Get Ready for Another Season of ‘Road to Kingdom’

Road to Kingdom has been away for four years, but it’s coming back, according to Mnet. Needless to say, we expect the competition to be fierce among the groups in the coming season.

Recommended Videos

As of now, Mnet hasn’t revealed when exactly Road to Kingdom will start showing. But they also claim that we’ll be able to watch the second season of this reality survival show in the latter half of 2024.

For those who are new to K-pop and Korean survival shows, Road to Kingdom is a reality show where several boy groups compete by performing their new singles. Viewers of the show in South Korea can vote on who wins the challenge, which makes the show extra competitive.

But while most groups come to compete, Road to Kingdom has also given many fans of these various groups unforgettable moments in the show. Most notably, Pentagon dedicated their performance to Jo Jinho, one of their members who was going to enter mandatory military enlistment. Needless to say, it was a surprise that had Jinho and many fans in tears.

There has been speculation regarding who will be competing in the coming season of Road to Kingdom. ATBO, the juniors of the last season’s winners, The Boyz, are one of the groups that many suspect will be participating. But it’s best to wait for further announcements from Mnet.

(featured image: Mnet)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more