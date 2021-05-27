Biden Brings Receipts, Calls Out Republicans Taking Credit for Relief Plan They Voted Against

President Joe Biden is touring the country to promote the American Jobs Plan, a $1.7 trillion dollar investment in the country’s infrastructure that would revitalize the American economy, create jobs in renewable energy, and provide opportunities for millions of Americans. This would be the second huge bill for Biden and the Democrats, who passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, via reconciliation with ZERO Republican votes. But Republicans’ lack of support for the bill has not stopped them from bragging about its benefits to their constituents.

Biden, who is currently in Cleveland, literally brought receipts to call out Republican politicians. The president held up a list of Republicans and said, “My Republican friends in Congress — not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan. I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list about how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan.” Biden, who was speaking at Cuyahoga Community College, continued: “I mean, some people have no shame, but I’m happy they know that it benefitted their constituents,” he said as the crowd laughed and applauded. He added, “If you’re going to try to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t get in the way of what we still need to do.”

13 names were visible on the list, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, and Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former vice president Mike Pence. Also making the list was Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker, who was lambasted on social media for a tweet taking credit for the bill he voted against:

Seriously? Seriously?! Y’all have no damn shame! Senator, YOU voted against the bill! Sorry, but that dog won’t hunt! #AmericanRescuePlan https://t.co/X0hPOnhxi8 — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 10, 2021

Later, at an ice cream shop (Joe gonna Joe), Biden weighed in on Republicans’ plans to filibuster a bipartisan investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots, remarking, “I can’t imagine anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault since the Civil War on the Capitol.”

This is one the most Biden clips I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/LCEma2Xkw5 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2021

Many took to Twitter to praise Biden for calling the Republicans out on their bad faith obstructionism:

President Biden just pulled out a list of Republicans who he says are touting the American Rescue Plan and who are trying to take credit for its impact but who refused to vote for the plan that was passed with only Democratic support. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DO38UDUX02 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 27, 2021

Biden for the win with the shady list 😎 https://t.co/9FIufMAtIL pic.twitter.com/9KGKQjGn7S — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) May 27, 2021

You’re right, Mr. President. They have no shame. Republicans vote no and take the dough. But the American people know — Democrats alone provided relief for their families. The Biden economic plan is working. #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/DUpdzWkudD — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 27, 2021

One of the best windows into President Biden’s thinking comes via the note card inside his suit pocket. His private musings have often been photographed to the chagrin of WH staffers. Today, he did it on purpose, calling out GOPers voting against funding but still seeking credit. pic.twitter.com/WeoTyu0MPa — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) May 27, 2021

You see this? This is effective messaging. pic.twitter.com/C4fvsxCGff — HRC’s Grammy (@BidenHarrisBro) May 27, 2021

The Democrats should be hammering this home at every possible opportunity: promote the bill that will improve life for countless Americans while demanding accountability from the republicans looking to take credit. Our political system has become so jaded, and Republicans so ruthlessly obstructionist and corrupt, and that no one even asks why anymore.

We already know why: their only goal is to tank Biden’s agenda. Republicans had control of the House, the Senate, and the presidency for two years and they couldn’t accomplish a thing besides tax cuts for the rich. And short of that, they’re holding American progress hostage in an attempt to amass more power. The media, Democrats, and journalists across the country ought to demand answers and make this the national conversation. Our future depends on it.

