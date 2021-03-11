comScore Roger Wicker Tried To Take Credit for American Rescue Plan | The Mary Sue

Republican Senator Roger Wicker Tried To Take Credit for the American Rescue Plan He Voted Against

Mississippi's senior senator was quickly roasted on social media.

By Chelsea SteinerMar 11th, 2021, 12:32 pm

On Friday, President Joe Biden will sign into law the American Rescue Plan, a record-breaking stimulus package worth $1.9 trillion dollars. It’s a huge victory that was only made possible thanks to the slim majority Democrats hold in the Senate and the House. Zero Republicans voted for the bill in Congress, but that won’t stop them from trying to take credit for the vastly popular plan. Republican Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) quickly jumped on the coattails of the Democrats’ success, tweeting “Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.”

Yeah Roger … with no help from you! The senior senator from Mississippi voted no on the bill, and is now trying to take credit for it. As Nancy Pelosi remarked, “It’s typical that they vote no and take the dough.” Wicker had told reporters, “I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions,” which I guess is his workaround for taking credit for a bill he refused to support.

People were incensed by the tweet, and quickly began calling out Wicker. “YOU VOTED NO” started to trend as the timeline was filled with angry tweets:

In response, Wicker said that he co-sponsored the Restaurants Act, which would provide a $120 billion relief fund to help independent restaurants and small franchises, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Is it a good amendment to the bill? Sure, but any additions Wicker made are pointless if he doesn’t vote for the bill. Seriously, what are we doing here, Roger.

And while his shamelessness is galling, it’s a window into 2022, where Republicans will try to take credit for the American Rescue Plan despite all voting against it. They’re counting on their constituents who don’t follow politics to believe their lies. It’s now on the Democrats to trumpet their victory and call out Republicans at every opportunity. Especially dried up old tools like Roger Wicker.

(featured image: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.