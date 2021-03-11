On Friday, President Joe Biden will sign into law the American Rescue Plan, a record-breaking stimulus package worth $1.9 trillion dollars. It’s a huge victory that was only made possible thanks to the slim majority Democrats hold in the Senate and the House. Zero Republicans voted for the bill in Congress, but that won’t stop them from trying to take credit for the vastly popular plan. Republican Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) quickly jumped on the coattails of the Democrats’ success, tweeting “Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.”

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief. This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

Yeah Roger … with no help from you! The senior senator from Mississippi voted no on the bill, and is now trying to take credit for it. As Nancy Pelosi remarked, “It’s typical that they vote no and take the dough.” Wicker had told reporters, “I’m not going to vote for $1.9 trillion just because it has a couple of good provisions,” which I guess is his workaround for taking credit for a bill he refused to support.

People were incensed by the tweet, and quickly began calling out Wicker. “YOU VOTED NO” started to trend as the timeline was filled with angry tweets:

Seriously? Seriously?! Y’all have no damn shame! Senator, YOU voted against the bill! Sorry, but that dog won’t hunt! #AmericanRescuePlan https://t.co/X0hPOnhxi8 — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 10, 2021

And you voted against it. Shame on you. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 11, 2021

I worked with restaurants in my district for almost a year to secure aid they desperately need. Republican senators, including @SenatorWicker, rejected this critical aid. Too many have closed & many more are suffering. Just happy we got them help today despite his objections. https://t.co/CWFtU6Y5pY — Rep. Debbie **Wear A Mask** Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 10, 2021

The American Rescue Plan will deliver for American families and small businesses — and Senator Wicker voted NO. https://t.co/Z0qkiZ34y4 — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) March 11, 2021

LOL ROG! What are you doing????? — roxane gay (@rgay) March 10, 2021

You voted against it you stupid bitch https://t.co/jrNV9ea3s7 — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@morninggloria) March 10, 2021

Roger Wicker voted against the very relief he’s now praising. Even a Republican who voted against the relief thinks the relief is good enough to praise. https://t.co/b53Zu0wjfs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

In response, Wicker said that he co-sponsored the Restaurants Act, which would provide a $120 billion relief fund to help independent restaurants and small franchises, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Is it a good amendment to the bill? Sure, but any additions Wicker made are pointless if he doesn’t vote for the bill. Seriously, what are we doing here, Roger.

And while his shamelessness is galling, it’s a window into 2022, where Republicans will try to take credit for the American Rescue Plan despite all voting against it. They’re counting on their constituents who don’t follow politics to believe their lies. It’s now on the Democrats to trumpet their victory and call out Republicans at every opportunity. Especially dried up old tools like Roger Wicker.

(featured image: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

