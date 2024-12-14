Everything we know about ‘Beyond Paradise’ season 3

Everyone’s favorite Death in Paradise couple will return in Beyond Paradise season 3. Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman and his partner, café-owner Martha Lloyd, will reprise their roles as pillars of the Shipton Abbott community.

While the cases Humphrey solves in Beyond Paradise may not be as thrilling, complex, or even harrowing as the cases he solved during his tenure on Saint Marie, that’s one of the spinoff’s strengths, as the less traumatic casework allows the supporting characters more time to shine. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a murder this time, though—the BBC has confirmed as much, after all!

The new season of Beyond Paradise has plenty in store, so let’s find out more, shall we?

Beyond Paradise season 3 will kick off in the U.K. with a festive yet ghostly Christmas special, ready to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 27, 2024, as DS Williams and DI Goodman dive into their first haunting. Season 3 will then premiere in the new year, likely around February or March, though this has yet to be confirmed.

For North American viewers, BritBox’s 2025 line-up has confirmed that Beyond Paradise season 3 will premiere on the streaming service in April 2025, shortly after the show has finished airing in the U.K.

Beyond Paradise season 3 cast

All our favorite Shipton Abbott residents will return. Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton will reprise their roles as Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd, respectively. The police station will be fully staffed with the return of DS Esther Williams, as played by Zahra Ahmadi, Felicity Montagu’s Margo Martins, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, and Jade Harrison as Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods. Barbara Flynn will also reprise her role as Martha’s overbearing yet well-meaning mother, Anne Lloyd, and Melina Sinadinou will return to play Esther’s daughter, Zoe Williams.

Looks like there might be trouble brewing in paradise, though, as Martha’s meddlesome yet charming ex, Archie Hughes, will be making a comeback too, with Jamie Bamber reprising his role from Beyond Paradise season 1.

The plot of Beyond Paradise season 3

Beyond Paradise season 2 left Humphrey and Martha ready to fully embrace their new role as foster parents as they almost tied the knot. Will Archie’s reappearance stir up more unresolved issues?

The BBC has also teased that PC Hartford will “embark on a journey of personal growth,” and that DS Williams will “navigate a surprise encounter in her personal life,” (someone related to Zoe’s late father, perhaps?). As for the cases, the BBC has said there will be “plenty of cases to keep the team on their toes, including a body found in the river on the county border, a baffling chocolate box poisoning, a historic farming feud and a spiking incident on the water.” This might just be the most mysterious season yet. Things are kicking off in Shipton Abbott!

