Have a Movie Night With Us This Valentine’s Day

February is the month of love. Whether you have a special someone in your life or not, the Hallmark holiday is an open invitation to celebrate all types of love. For some, that might be heading out for a meal or a party, but we personally would prefer to curl up on the couch and devour some cheesy romantic films—or some true masterpieces of cinema.

Here are a few of our favorite timeless films, that are sure to have you feeling like you’ve been hit with Cupid’s bow.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

(Touchstone Pictures)

To round out the epic decade of the 1990s, we have the classic high-school romantic comedy, that gave a lot of budding actors in Hollywood a flying start in their careers. From Julia Stiles’ in-your-face unapologetic feminism to a young Heath Ledger’s bad boy attitude, 10 Things I Hate About You is the quintessential slogan story for “opposites attract.” Despite being polar opposites, Stiles and Ledger’s characters end up falling for each other, even amongst less-than-ideal circumstances.

The Big Sick (2017)

(Apatow Productions)

Kumail Nanjiari stars as himself, a stand-up comedian who ends up falling for Emily (Zoe Kazan). Because of Kumail’s strict Muslim parents, he ends up having to break things off with Emily because she is not a Muslim woman. Soon after, Emily suddenly becomes ill. Kumail ends up becoming close to her parents, while awaiting for Emily to feel better. Will Kumail look past his strict Muslim religion and try to work things out with Emily? Fun fact: this movie is inspired by the true story of Kumail and his wife, Emily V. Gordan. In fact, they both wrote the movie together. Goals.

Moulin Rouge (2001)

(Twentieth Century Fox)

Director Baz Luhrmann is the king of tragic romantic musicals, making them his own through his unique directing style. From Jedi to Bohemian writer, young Ewan McGregor stunned us all with his enticing vocal performance. His chemistry with love interest Satine (Nicole Kidman) is extremely organic and just as beautiful as it is tragic. The ballads are captivating, the cast is outstanding, and the production of the film is impeccable. Jaw-dropping all around.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

(Carousel Productions)

Cheating scandals, divorce, yet also finding love in unexpected places are just a few of the occurrences that make Crazy, Stupid, Love an entertaining and wild story to keep up with. Ryan Gosling plays a young attractive and charismatic bachelor, that takes Steve Carell’s character under his wing, in hopes to get him out of his post-divorce depression. Gosling helps Carell navigate through his newfound single life, meanwhile falling for his daughter, played by the lovely Emma Stone, unbeknownst to either of them.

Moonlight (2016)

(A24)

Perhaps one of the most significant and devastating films in modern-day cinema, Moonlight dives into the life of a young queer black man’s life, as he phases into adulthood and tries to figure out who he is. From dealing with a toxic drug addict mother to exploring his sexuality in environments that do not accept him, the journey of Chiron is one of overcoming adversaries time and time again. Have your tissues ready.

Someone Great (2019)

(Fiegco Entertainment)

Not every Valentine’s Day movie has to be centered around falling in love with another person. How can you love someone else if you don’t love yourself first? Someone Great introduces us to Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) and Nate (LaKeith Stanfield), a couple living in New York City that seems to be more in love than humanely possible. Despite having been together for the past ten years, their relationship comes to a dramatic crossroads as Jenny accepts a new job position across the country. She turns to her friends for moral support and has to reteach herself how to be alone again and love herself.

La La Land (2016)

(Summit Entertainment)

La La Land is an ode to a place where most aspiring actors and creatives go to either have their dreams come true or completely crushed: Los Angeles. This rendition of the predictable love story hits you right in the feels. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone meet and fall for each other quickly, and attempt their very best to keep their tumultuous love alive while chasing their dreams. The soundtrack is haunting and full of nonstop, memorable songs. Gosling and Stone have undeniable chemistry every time they work together.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

(Netflix)

Ali Wong and Randall Park play childhood friends, who reunite as adults years later in San Francisco, after previously parting ways due to conflict. The two clearly have some unfinished business and even after all the time apart, they still have an inherent urge to rekindle their budding romance.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

(TriStar Pictures)

Julia Roberts is the queen of romcoms and back in 1997, she was one of the most popular actors on the market. My Best Friend’s Wedding has a slight twist to the plot, one in which Roberts doesn’t end up having her idea of a happy ending. She races the clock to try and convince her best friend (Dermot Mulroney) not to marry his young and quirky fiancé (Cameron Diaz), and give her a chance instead.

The Notebook (2004)

(New Line Cinema)

It’s cliché and expected to be on this list but if you were a teenager when this film came out, you firmly understand the grip of this movie on your life. When Nicholas Sparks’ novel adaption was released, it immediately won over the hearts of many, with scenes that trigger a lot of emotions, and perhaps even make you recall past relationships. The chemistry between on-screen/off-screen couple, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, was emotional and heart-wrenching, as the film follows their story with flashbacks from the present day to the past.

