These Are the 12 Most Popular Subclasses in ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Among Players

On December 5, developer Larian Studios shared the player stats for Baldur’s Gate 3 once again. However, instead of limiting the data to class selection, the studio also shared the most chosen subclasses, too!

Back in July and during the Panel From Hell, Larian announced the then-upcoming, full-release version of BG3 contained 12 classes and 46 subclasses. Additionally, players could respec with a certain skelly-boy and multiclass with each level up. This provides an incredible selection for character builds before accounting for race and background. Even with all these options, a handful did trend among players, so in December, Larian shared the top 12 most played subclasses among players.

The lowest (of the popular) selected subclasses are all squishy magic wielders. In 12th place is the Wizard subclass Evocation School. This school allows allows allies caught in the path of your Evocation-type spells to avoid taking damage. 11th place is Warlock’s patronage to a Fiend. Because it’s Wyll’s subclass (with Mizora being his Fiend), I’m surprised to see this is popular. Then again, people do love Eldritch Blast. Next, at 10th place, is Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline. With this subclass, adventurers get ten Draconic ancestry options each with their own perks and glittering scales. Not only is this balanced and popular, but it lets players to channel their inner dragon without committing to Dragonborn as a race.

At number nine comes one of my favorites to have in the group. That’s a rogue with the Assassin subclass. Perfect for slipping in and out of shadows for deadly kills. The eighth most popular subclass is ranger’s Beast Master and a must for those that want to summon animals to aid in fights.

Most popular subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

(screencap from Larian Studios/ Alyssa Shotwell)

The seventh most popular subclass (Oath of Vengeance) comes from the most popular class—a paladin. As it sounds, this subclass remains the most aggressive of all paladin paths. Coming in at number six is a Monk’s subclass Way of the Open Hand. This subclass focuses on unarmed combat rather than stealth or elemental magic. Next, the second most popular class’ (fighter) often subclassed Battle Master which utilizes the use of Superiority Dice.

In fourth comes the druid subclass Circle of the Moon. This subclass is the subclass best suited for players that want to wild shape a lot! There’s several reasons to play a druid, but turning into animals and more is probably the biggest draw. The third most-played subclass is Tempest Domain from Cleric. This is an important subclass for those that want to play with the weather and especially useful in Act 3. Also, it’s a must for the players trying to role-play Storm into BG3.

The second most popular subclass in BG3 is actually one subclass I use for my group play of BG3! That’s a bard educated in the College of Lore. Dripping in rizz and musical talent, this has one of my favorite abilities: Cutting Words. Ellesméra throws insults throughout battle, and it gives a disadvantage to opponents.

Finally, the most popular subclass across PC, Mac, and Playstatio—as of December 5, 2023—is berserker Barbarian. This is one of the main subclasses I figured would hit the top 10. It’s for those who are intimidated by magic-heavy classes and just wanna Hulk smash. A good balanced party will have at least one barbarian or fighter (maybe monk) to act as the group’s tank. Also, they can pretend to be a wrestler and dive from the sky like this owlbear.

(via Larian Studios, featured image: Larian Studios, screencapped by Alyssa Shotwell.)

