10. The Problematic Prince

(CACTUS, Solche)

The Problematic Prince is good for those who are getting into spicy webtoons, as it focuses more on the romance with some mild drama and smut. The story also features a strong female lead, which we love to see.

The Problematic Prince focuses on Erna Hardy, the daughter of a fallen noble family. During her debut, she is dramatically interrupted by Prince Björn Dniester, also known as the kingdom’s “Royal Poisonous Mushroom.” As Prince Björn attempts to court Erna, it isn’t long before she realizes she’s become a pawn in his game. However, one mistake causes Edna to be indebted to the prince and at his mercy. But is the Prince really as toxic as people think he is?

9. Marriage of Convenience

(Tapas)

Marriage of Convenience is another great choice for those getting into spicy webtoons. There are two versions, one for all audiences and one for mature viewers.

Marriage of Convenience centers on Bianca de Ano. She gets a second chance at life after passing away poor, homeless, and widowed due to her poor life choices. With her second chance at life, Bianca is determined to make sure she doesn’t make those wrong choices again. As she navigates her new life, Bianca is able to see things differently and realize that her problems, especially with her husband, were misunderstandings.

8. The Mistress Runs Away

(Lichi, Tappytoon Studio)

The Mistress Runs Away is a steamy webtoon that focuses on power struggles, romance, and a tragic past. If you’re interested in any of those themes, check this out!

Since the day Duke Killian Devonshire rescued Rowena, she has lived as his mistress. Three years have passed, and Rowena’s dream of standing next to Killian as an equal has only grown stronger. However, things start to change when Killian introduces another woman as his future wife. Determined to achieve her goal, Rowena decides to make drastic changes to her relationship. But will this work in her favor?

7. Osaka

(Right Thinking, IO)

Osaka is a mature webtoon that featured the reunited lovers trope. It is extremely popular among spicy webtoon enthusiasts, and for good reason; the scenes get seriously steamy!

Park Se Jin is wandering Osaka alone, when he initially planned the trip for him and his now-ex-girlfriend. Heartbroken and depressed, Se Jin wanders the streets looking for meaning in his life. He crosses paths with Nakashima Haru, a lonely Japanese girl in the same boat. One thing leads to another, and the two share a passionate night filled with pleasure. However, Haru is gone by the morning. Se Jin believes he will never see her again… until she shows up as an exchange student at his university. Will sparks fly between the two again?

6. Again

(Gongtae, Limetree, Seojin)

For those who are looking for a spicy BL webtoon, then a good one to check out is Again. The male leads are adorable, and the webtoon doesn’t take itself too seriously. Perfect for those looking for a lighter read!

Han No Kyoung was an A-list actor notorious for his arrogance and sour reputation. His fame takes a turn after a sex tape between him and LK Entertainment’s Kang Jun Il was leaked, forcing his boss and lover to abandon him. On top of that, an acid attack left him scarred. He decided to take his own life, but instead of dying, he wakes up three years in the past. With a second chance of life, Han No Kyoung is determined to make sure he gets a happy ending.

5. Childhood Friend Complex

(EUNHI, Webtoon)

Childhood Friend Complex is considered one of the most popular spicy webtoons, with over eight million reads on Webtoons.com. With a 9.52 star rating, it’s a must-read for those getting into the genre.

For all their lives, Ha Neul and Min Cheol have been childhood friends. However, their friendship takes a turn when they experience unexpected events. Though they swore to never see each other in a romantic light, it appears destiny has other plans for them. As things escalate between them, neither can predict where they will end up.

4. Bad Thinking Diary

(Lezhin)

Looking for WLW webtoons to add to your collection? Check out Bad Thinking Diary, which featured a best friends to lovers trope!

Since high school, Kim Min Ji and Kang Yu Na have been inseparable. Min Ji always looked up to Yu Na and counts herself lucky to be friends with someone so pretty and kind. She even thinks that when she starts dating, she wants her partner to be as amazing as Yu Na. Their relationship changes once Min Ji begins having dirty dreams of Yu Na. When Min Ji comes clean, Yu Na starts acting strange. Could it be that Yu Na has been harboring feelings for Min Ji all this time?

3. Low Tide in Twilight

(Euja, Lezhin US)

Low Tide in Twilight focuses on heavier topics, such as suicide and depression. For those who want some depth with their spice, then I would highly recommend this webtoon.

Kim Eui Hyun is drowning in debt and sees no purpose in living anymore. With death on his mind, he takes his little brother to the ocean to commit murder-suicide. However, he is stopped by Yeo Tae Ju. Tae Ju offered Eui Hyun everything he has been yearning for: money, a place to live, and a job. But nothing comes for free.

2. Sadistic Beauty: Side Story A

(Boomtoon)

Sadistic Beauty: Side Story A is one of the most popular spicy webtoons that focuses on women. It’s a comedy-drama filled with steamy moments and romance.

Gye Rin decides her life needs a change. She leaves her ill-fated first love and attempts to start anew. Soon, she meets a woman named Ju Yeon who looks like her ideal type. From her head to her toes, she is everything she ever wanted. But is Ju Yeon, who oozes charisma, her fortune or her misery?

1. The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway

(CHACHA KIM)

The Broken Ring: This Marriage Will Fail Anyway has it all: amazing, breathtaking art, hot and steamy content, and an actually good, fleshed out plot. There’s also heartwarming scenes to complement the smut, which is a great plus.

At just six years old, Ines Caleztena chose the heir of the House Escalante, Lord Carcel, to be her husband. Why? Because if she was forced to have a husband, he might as well be pretty. Lord Carcel, however, spends the next 15 years trying to prevent them from getting married. Ines also wants this marriage to fail and even allows Carcel to see other women. However, Carcel doesn’t see the fun in cheating when he is allowed to and decides doing what Ines doesn’t want him to do is better. He resolves to be the best husband possible ever and prove that Ines might actually want this marriage to work.

