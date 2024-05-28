Sophie, the protagonist in 'Death of a Pop Star'
(Webtoon)
Category:
Movies

Diablo Cody and ‘Cam’s Isa Mazzei Are Making a Movie Based on This Wildly Popular Webcomic

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:20 pm

Death of a Pop Star, one of the most successful comics on Webtoon, is getting a live-action adaptation from Diablo Cody and Cam screenwriter Isa Mazzei.

Recommended Videos

Per Variety, Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody and producing partner Mason Novick have optioned the rights to Death of a Pop Star, the wildly popular Webtoon comic created and written by Violet Karim. First published in 2021, the original webcomic returned from a hiatus with a second season earlier this year and currently has over 33 million views. Death of a Pop Star follows Sophie, a pop sensation whose death is just the beginning of the next chapter in her career.

Here’s the official synopsis from Webtoon:

Number one on the pop charts and in the hearts of fans world-wide, Sophie Lim is at the top of her game—until she takes a tumble from the top of the stairs. Now she’s dead, and it turns out it’s harder to build a career from six feet under. But lucky for her, the Grim Reaper’s her number one fan!

The adaptation will be written by Isa Mazzei, the author of Camgirl, a memoir about her time working as a professional cam girl. Those experiences also inspired Mazzei to write the screenplay for Cam, a psychological thriller starring Madeline Brewer as a cam girl whose life spirals out of control when a lookalike takes over her feed. Mazzei also produced the 2022 eco-thriller How To Blow Up a Pipeline for Neon.

In addition to her acclaimed screenplays for Juno, Tully, and Jennifer’s Body, Cody recently wrote Lisa Frankenstein, Zelda Williams’ feature directorial debut.

