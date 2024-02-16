Here’s Where You Can Catch All the ‘Marry My Husband’ Drama

If you’re looking for the perfect reincarnation revenge story, Marry My Husband should be your first K-drama for 2024. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Sung So-jak, the story follows Kang Ji-won, whose life was deliberately sabotaged by her husband and her best friend.

Recommended Videos

Her husband, Park Min-hwan, had an affair with her best friend, Jung Soo-min. They were waiting for Ji-won to die of cancer so that they could both claim her insurance money and ride off into the sunset. But Ji-won discovers their affair, and in a fit of rage, Min-hwan kills Ji-won.

Instead of dying, Ji-won is given a second chance at life by reincarnating ten years in the past. With her second chance, Ji-won is going to exact revenge on both Min-hwan and Soo-min by making the pair ruin each other. If you’re ready to watch Ji-won live her best life, you can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video and wait for all the episodes to drop. If you don’t have the subscription yet, you can sign up and go for their 30-day trial. Membership starts at $14.99 monthly and $139 per year.

There’s nothing forgivable about the villains in this series, and seeing them suffer has evoked laughter and joy from many webtoon readers. The K-drama is doing just as great in portraying the events in the webtoon, and many K-drama watchers are already feeling their skin crawl over Min-hwan and Soo-min.

But the best part about this story isn’t just the revenge aspect. Ji-won makes revenge look like a side quest instead of the main goal. Happiness might be the best revenge against her jealous best friend and her disgusting ex-husband.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]