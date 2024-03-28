It’s no secret that the adorable and brilliant animated children’s series Bluey has taken the world by storm. In late 2023, BBC shared that the show now airs in 60 countries across the world.

Its sweet, soft, and supportive parental interactions are punctuated by learning how to function in the world and understanding social connections with friends and family in a considerate way. The ten-minute episodes may seem simple, but often, these short stories about an Aussie hound family hold complex ideas within them, and the audience can’t help but learn along with Bluey, Bingo, and their parents. If you and your family are craving other cozy and heartwarming shows just like Bluey, this is the list for you.

1. Jessica’s Big Little World

(Cartoon Network)

Jessica’s Big Little World is a short and empowering series that centers around the challenges children face on a daily basis. Adults are not the only ones who have to manage new habits and devise better ways of living every day, and this Craig of the Creek spinoff is a sweet, bright, and musical peek into a child’s everyday experience that shows us just that. Jessica works on new habits like her nighttime routine, or her patience with how things work in the world, or the responsibility of petsitting for her friend. With her best stuffed friend, Small Uncle, at her side, Jessica explores the world and relies on her healthy parental relationships to help her when she’s in need or when there is conflict. She is frequently seeking out her parents and older siblings as the guiding, helpful forces in her life, and they respond in healthy and loving ways.

2. We Baby Bears

(Cartoon Network)

We Baby Bears is a prequel to the beloved We Bare Bears, which ended in 2019. It has bite-size episodes like Bluey, and both series manage to get a lot accomplished in a plot that’s ten minutes long. Our bears Grizz, Ice Bear, and Panda travel their universe in a magical cardboard box that takes them on adventures that teach life lessons about friendship, chosen family, and sometimes, overthrowing monarchs. Also like Bluey, it’s low stakes when it comes to stress or moments of conflict. It’s a funny and kitschy show with a lot of deep references that will leave parents laughing and enjoying the story. These bears always bring joy to our hearts, and getting to see them in their youth is delightful.

3. Young Jedi Adventures

(Disney+)

The little family of Jedi kids in the new Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ is as determined as they are cute. YJA is about learning how to trust your friends and your mentors through situations that, admittedly, most of us have never faced, like a pirate trying to steal a statue or an overgrown plant taking over our homes. But this adorable and sweet series has two bingeable seasons that are great for children and for parents who love Star Wars. Its silly and sincere responses to the challenges these young Jedi face in their galaxy will make everyone laugh and fall in love with these courageous kids.

4. Craig of the Creek

(Cartoon Network)

Craig of the Creek is all about middle-school kiddo Craig and his adventures with his best friends J.P. and Kelsey. These three middle-school kids resolve conflict between themselves and many other kids in the creek through trial and social fumbling. Pop culture references abound and will have parents laughing while kids can enjoy the silliness and creative imagination of this bright trio. CotC is akin to Bluey as they both have elements of family and friend interaction and learning about their world. The universe of the creek is vast, and many personalities come and go throughout the series. Low stakes, bright, and sincere, CotC will get you in the feels when you least expect it.

5. Lucas the Spider

(Cartoonito)

Admittedly, I have been calling most of these shows bite-size if they’re shorter than ten minutes per episode. Lucas the Spider is eensy-weensy if that’s the case, because the show packs three great episodes into 20 minutes. LtS is the most adorable show like Bluey on this list, and the dialogue will have you laughing before you expect it. Lucas’s struggles are low stakes and his friends and roommates are supportive. The anime-size eyes will convince you that spiders are adorable. LtS is cute, friendly, and funny.

6. Apple & Onion

Apple & Onion is a profoundly weird and silly 2016 show like Bluey, about two companions who live in a world of food-based characters and experiences—a delight for all ages that will also have all ages questioning their reality. If a character is a falafel wrap, what does it mean when his falafels fall out? At first glance, A&O may seem mostly focused on an “adult” life, but both of these naive and earnest characters are in search of how to function in their world, much like Bluey is in search of how to function in her world. Apple and Onion’s problem solving skills get them both into more hijinks than they intend and leave us all with laughs in the process.

7. Kiff

(Disney)

The 2023 kids show Kiff is one of those incredibly relatable cartoons that feels validating for silly moments and sincere relational joy alike in the world. Kiff and her best friend Barry’s silliness and chaos follow the two of them in every mishap but that doesn’t change the love and support that Kiff gets from her mentors, family, and friends. Kiff is also bite-size and serves up laughs and everyday experiences at school and home in a matter of minutes. Kiff and Barry’s goofy way of handling life’s challenges always leave me laughing and feeling seen at the same time. Hopefully we’ll get more seasons!

8. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

(Disney+)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur released its second season in 2024, and this superhero tale about a middle school girl and her goofy, chaotic, and caring family is an easy weekend binge. Lunella may face some of the villains of the Marvel universe alongside her dinosaur friend Devil on her downtime, but her daily family life is a large part of the story. Her relationships with her parents, grandparents, and her best friend Casey all influence the life lessons that she learns in every episode. MGDD is more action-packed than Bluey, but that doesn’t take away from the conversations and personal growth that draw us into this sweet and colorful series.

9. We Bare Bears

(Cartoon Network)

The original We Bare Bears follows an adopted family of three bears who live in a cave in the woods and somehow participate in society in a totally normal way. Picture bears getting takeout and human beings thinking, “This is normal. Did they want pepperoni?” WBB is a great found-family story about relationships in the unit and how to support each other when each person is so different. Grizz, Ice Bear, and Panda all behave differently, and have different habits, personalities, and needs as characters. Sometimes this can cause conflict, but ultimately love and support between the family members shines through, much like Bluey. It’s low stakes for the kids with thoughtfully funny references thrown in, and worth the binge.

10. Pete the Cat

Pete the Cat is a 2017 animated Amazon series adapted from a book series of the same name. It’s charming, bite-size at two episodes per 15 minutes, and narrated by a soothing dog who shares the stories from Pete’s perspective. PtC is special not only because his parents and older brother are supportive and kindly help him solve life’s challenges, but because Pete is not as verbal as many of his friends and family but is still portrayed as experiencing the full range of emotions in life in a genuine way. PtC is another bingeable series that will connect for kids and parents alike.

(featured image: Cartoon Network)

