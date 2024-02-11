‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ Returns With an Epic First Season Finale

If you’re a Star Wars fan with little kids, then chances are you’ve seen the Disney+ series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. As the mother of a preschooler and a toddler, this series has been on a near-constant loop in my living room.

Recommended Videos

Thankfully, parents won’t have to re-watch the same season one episodes over and over again (just kidding, you probably will) when new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures drop next week! Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When does season two of Young Jedi Adventures drop?

Six new episodes of YJA premiere on February 14 on Disney+ and Disney Junior. These episodes will conclude season one of the series. While season two hasn’t been announced yet, a renewal is all but assured given the success of the Emmy-winning first season.

Is there a trailer for the final six episodes?

Yes! You can check out the trailer below:

Who stars in Young Jedi Adventures?

Jamaal Avery Jr. and Jecobi Swain as Kai Brightstar

Emma Berman as Nash Durango

Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay

Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs

Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83 [4]

Piotr Michael as Yoda

Nasim Pedrad as Zia Zanna

Trey Diaz Murphy as Taborr Val Dorn

Marcus Scribner as Bell Zettifar

Justine Lee as Lina Soh

Liam O’Brien as Maru, a Jedi Master

What can we expect in these final six episodes?

In an interview with Starwars.com, showrunner Michael Olson teased the season one ending, saying “This season has been a whirlwind adventure for our bright-eyed younglings, … They’ve grown as Jedi, forged lasting friendships, and outwitted a host of cunning adversaries. Each episode has featured challenges that have helped them grow and continued to shape them in the ways of the Jedi. As they head towards our season finale, Kai, Lys, and Nubs’ thrilling journey aboard Starlight Beacon leads to an epic showdown with Taborr Val Dorn to save one of their new friends.”

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]