The best serial killer flicks for a Netflix movie night

Serial killers continue to fascinate and terrify people. And because of this, the movies just keep coming. While Netflix’s movie selection rotates, it always has a solid selection of serial killer films at the ready.

From fictional horror slashers and disturbing psychological thrillers to true-story retellings and dark comedies, there’s something for everybody lurking in Netflix’s catalog. Here are 10 of the best serial killer movies on the streaming service for your next movie night.

10. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019)

(Netflix)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile might be a mouthful of a title, but it also aptly describes the crimes of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. Featuring a strong performance by Zac Efron as Bundy, the movie offers a new look into Bundy’s life through the perspective of his former girlfriend.

Based on Elizabeth Kendall’s memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, the film chronicles her relationship with Bundy up until his execution in 1989. While there is undoubtedly the expected Hollywood embellishment, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile offers a unique examination of Bundy’s life and crimes.

9. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

(Netflix)

If you’re into slashers, then you probably already know that the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise has one of the messiest continuities out there. Canon-wise, 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a direct sequel to the original 1974 film directed by Tobe Hooper. Thus, it’s best enjoyed with knowledge of its predecessor.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a Netflix original that takes risks not previously seen in the series. Set 50 years after the titular massacre, Leatherface picks up the old chainsaw to hack and slash his way through Gen Z influencers. It’s brutal. It’s gory. And it’s a movie best enjoyed by those who know just the type of depravity they’re getting into.

8. Serial Mom (1994)

(Savoy Pictures, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, HBO Video)

Kathleen Turner? Sam Waterston? Ricki Lake? Matthew Lillard? Serial Mom has a stacked cast and something to say. The John Waters movie follows Turner’s seemingly perfect housewife who just so happens to be a remorseless serial killer in between housework and PTA meetings.

Ever wonder what the deal is with America’s obsession with true crime and romanticizing killers? Well, Serial Mom makes a point of satirizing all that to an outrageous degree. Turner’s performance is equally funny and chilling, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to chuckle at least a few times.

7. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

(IFC Films)

Dylan McDermott and Charlie Plummer take the lead in The Clovehitch Killer, a chilling thriller about a son who begins to suspect his father is the perpetrator behind a string of unsolved murders. Duncan Skiles’ directorial debut is best described as atmospheric, relying on slow-building suspense rather than explosions of action or violence.

The Clovehitch Killer is loosely based on Dennis Rader, who self-appointed himself as the BTK killer. Described as well-mannered and polite by those who knew him, Rader’s secret life as a sadistic murderer came as quite a shock to many. The Clovehitch Killer draws its inspiration from this duality while still managing to tell its own story.

6. Thanksgiving (2023)

(TriStar Pictures)

Eli Roth disappointed with Borderlands, but Thanksgiving arguably holds the top spot in his filmography to date. After a Black Friday gone tragically wrong, a mysterious killer donning a John Carver mask begins to target residents in revenge.

Set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the birthplace of Thanksgiving, the movie does holiday horror right. Roth proves he understands the genre with grisly kills, dark humor, and tropey characters culminating in a fun little slasher with a decent enough twist.

5. Holy Spider (2022)

(Utopia)

Holy Spider is a Persian-language movie based on the real-life serial killer Saeed Hanaei. Also known as the “Spider Killer,” Hanaei lured 16 women back to his home before killing them. Holy Spider puts its own spin on the story, following Arezoo Rahimi (Zar Amir Ebrahimi), a fictional journalist investigating the murders.

Holy Spider didn’t come without controversy, including significant pushback from the Iranian government, which claimed the film “insulted the beliefs of millions of Muslims after Ebrahimi won Best Actress at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. In contrast, critics couldn’t say enough good things about the cinematography and performances, with comparisons frequently being made to David Fincher’s Zodiac.

4. Creep (2014)

(Netflix/The Orchard)

The Blair Witch Project might rule as THE found footage movie, but Creep’s success proved that found footage horror doesn’t have to be supernatural to be effective. Creep’s director, Patrick Brice, and writer, Mark Duplass, both star in the film. Brice plays Aaron, a videographer hired by Duplass’ Josef to record his day. As evident by the title, things aren’t quite what they seem.

Josef’s behavior becomes increasingly bizarre, resulting in a found footage experience that is sufficiently creepy. Creep is a unique serial killer film that will have you guessing until the very end. And, if it ends up being your thing, Creep 2 continues the story with just a touch more dark humor.

3. The Babysitter (2017)

(Netflix)

Cole (Judah Lewis) is the typical 12-year-old boy with an innocent crush on his babysitter. It just so happens that his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving), is part of a satanic cult hellbent on killing him. What ensues is a game of cat and mouse that takes its time poking fun at horror tropes in the vein of Scream.

The Babysitter is very much a slasher. However, its violence only punctuates its dark humor and satire. Usually, horror movies delight in creepy kids tormenting babysitters. In The Babysitter, it’s the other way around.

2. Pearl (2022)

(A24/Universal Pictures)

Pearl is the second installment in Ti West’s X trilogy, but it takes place first chronologically. Mia Goth reprises the role of Pearl 61 years earlier during her quest to become a movie star. When her dream unravels, so does Pearl, and no one is safe on her family’s Texas homestead.

Goth’s performance is worth the watch alone, but the story works wonders as an origin story for X’s villain. Pearl manages to be both repulsive and sympathetic. Plus, the movie’s World War I setting is rather unique as far as horror movies go.

1. American Psycho (2000)

(Lionsgate)

Although labeled a horror comedy, Mary Harron’s American Psycho isn’t for the faint of heart. Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, the investment banker and serial killer who doesn’t discriminate when it comes to killing. Spawning memes and rising to cult status, American Psycho still reigns as one of the most compelling serial killer movies of all time.

By telling the story through Bateman’s unreliable POV, the movie delivers a certain surrealness that isn’t easily replicated. Be warned. It’s heavy on violence, but that’s the point. Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho aims to condemn the emotional disconnect and brutality that can come with consumerism.

