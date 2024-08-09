The 10 Best Serial Killer Movies for a Chilling Watch

From unsolved cases like Jack the Ripper to highly publicized ones like Ted Bundy, cinema can’t get enough of serial killer stories. Their ability to both fascinate and terrify keeps audiences coming back for more.

Tales of rogue killers stretch across gritty noir offerings to the blood-splattered neon backdrops of ’80s slashers and beyond. No matter the style, these films seek to shine a light on the darkest parts of humanity and question how people can do such evil things.

For those looking for serial killer movie recommendations, here are 10 of the best, from the critically acclaimed to the critically overlooked. (Supernatural killers have been left off this list. Sorry, Freddy Krueger fans.)

10. The Stepfather (1987)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Terry O’Quinn meets horror? Yes, please. Aptly titled The Stepfather, the film follows Quinn’s identity-assuming serial killer on his quest to find the perfect family. However, he meets his match in his new stepdaughter, Stephanie Maine (Jill Schoelen). Originally billed as a slasher to capitalize on the ’80s slasher craze, psychological thriller is a better label.

O’Quinn’s chilling performance is worth the watch alone. And true crime enthusiasts might be interested to know that The Stepfather draws inspiration from the life of John List, a mass murderer who eluded authorities for almost two decades.

9. Monster (2003)

(Newmarket Films)

Monster pulls from the real-life story of Aileen Wuornos, one of history’s more controversial serial killers. An unrecognizable Charlize Theron delivers a stellar performance as Wuornos alongside Christina Ricci as a reimagined version of Wuornos’ girlfriend, Tyria Moore.

While Monster raked in critical praise, it didn’t come without controversy. Despite being labeled “America’s first female serial killer,” many see Wuornos as a tragic tale and victim of corruption. The movie very much takes that stance and spurred criticism for its sympathetic portrayal.

8. My Friend Dahmer (2017)

(FilmRise)

My Friend Dahmer is another biographical movie that depicts the high school years of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. What makes this telling unique is the source material: a graphic novel by cartoonist and friend of Dahmer, John “Derf” Backderf.

If you know Ross Lynch from Disney’s Austin & Ally, then his rock-solid performance as Dahmer is sure to shock you. While there are countless adaptations of Dahmer’s life story, few delve into his early years quite the same way as My Friend Dahmer.

7. Frailty (2001)

(Lions Gate Films)

Frailty is very loosely based on serial killer Joseph Kallinger, who roped his 12-year-old son into his horrific crimes. Similar to Kallinger, the movie explores the disturbing relationship between Bill Paxton’s character, just named Dad, and his two sons. With Dad believing God gave him a pass to kill demons disguised as humans, Frailty shows how messy the line between good and evil can be.

The movie marks Paxton’s directorial debut. While Frailty has gone on to accumulate the attention it deserves, it didn’t do much at the box office—a darn shame considering its layered storyline and overall mastery of unsettling vibes.

6. American Psycho (2000)

(Lionsgate)

American Psycho isn’t based on a true story. Instead, its roots are found in Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name. Like the book, the movie offers a critique of toxic masculinity and consumerism through the eyes of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), an investment banker by day and serial killer by night.

The movie has rightly ascended into cult status and continues to cement itself in meme and pop culture (remember that weird Ron DeSantis campaign ad?). Director Mary Harron co-wrote the screenplay with Guinevere Turner, adding the humor and female perspectives the source material lacked.

5. Seven (1995)

(New Line Cinema)

Director David Fincher is no stranger to psychological thrillers, and Seven holds a spot among his best. Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt play two detectives on opposite ends of their careers who come together to hunt down a serial killer intent on recreating the seven deadly scenes through murder.

If you like twists, Seven is the movie for you. Gritty, violent, and noir-inspired, it floats on the edge of horror territory. While this was a point of contention among some, moments of dark comedy work to lighten it up just a bit.

4. Audition (1999)

(Arrow Films)

Unlike Seven which sits somewhere between thriller and horror, Audition firmly plants itself in the latter. The movie starts with widower Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) auditioning women to be his new romantic partner. However, things slowly fall apart after he selects Asami (Eihi Shiina), a woman with a very dark and disturbing past.

Audition might have one of the most jarring tonal shifts in cinema. The first half of the movie is largely free of horror elements, making its conclusion all the more shocking. Best enjoyed without spoilers; just know that Audition checks the serial killer movie box.

3. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

(Bryanston Distributing Company)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre might not be the “true story” it claims to be in the opening crawl, but it was very much inspired by real-life serial killer Ed Gein, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield. The premise is simple yet effective, following a group of friends who cross paths with a family of cannibalistic killers in rural Texas.

Leatherface might get all the attention, but his family is equally villainous. As one of the most influential films of all time, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is well worth the watch if you can stomach the content.

2. Psycho (1960)

(Universal Pictures)

If you haven’t heard of Norman Bates, then you need to change that. Anthony Perkins’ portrayal of the seemingly innocent motel owner with a dark secret remains one of the most iconic performances in cinema history, and the movie is best enjoyed without spoilers.

Psycho delivers all the suspense, shocks, and camera trickery that Alfred Hitchcock is known for. Like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Ed Gein inspired Norman Bates, but Psycho author Robert Bloch pulled from the more Oedipal side of his story.

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

(Orion Pictures)

The Silence of the Lambs doesn’t just offer one, but two serial killers ripped straight from nightmares. Jodie Foster plays Clarice Starling, a fledgling FBI agent tasked with seeking the advice of the simultaneously brilliant and sadistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to help catch active serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

There’s a lot to love about Silence of the Lambs, from its stellar performances and mastery of suspense to its intellectual depth and feminist undertones. For those who enjoy serial killer movies, Silence of the Lambs is a masterclass in how to do them right. The other movies in the Hannibal series are also worth checking out, especially Red Dragon, a prequel that has FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) seeking the assistance of Hannibal Lecter to help catch another killer dubbed the Tooth Fairy.

