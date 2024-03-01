Let’s Unpack Every Off the Rails Thing That Happened on the Internet This Week

So much of this week has been a series of “Wait what happened?” especially when it comes to memes. Just when you think you’ve caught up, another event hits the online sphere and you’re lost in a rabbit hole of who partook in whatever it is you’re obsessed with.

Recommended Videos

So if you, like me, need a guide to what happened in the span of the last 7 days, I have compiled a helpful little list of things. Seven things, in fact, because really, we had a new bit of nonsense almost every single day this week. Some days, they doubled up.

The Willy Wonka Experience

The Unknown, a sad Oompa Loompa, only one jellybean, and more elements of this disaster took over TikTok and X this week when a video surfaced of an absurdly depressing experience surrounding the Willy Wonka universe. The problem is that it was actually a mess and had very little to do with actual Willy Wonka.

The chocolate-less Wonka event even got the attention of Karen Gillan, who said she wanted to be cast in it.

Missing Kate Middleton

Does anyone know where Kate Middleton is? Everyone realized this week that they haven’t seen Kate Middleton in a while.

The official story is that Middleton has been recovering from a scheduled surgery but the internet is awash in conspiracy theories—some serious and many not at all—and no one is quite sure what is going on.

Girl crying over Taylor Swift

Crying over a musician isn’t a new thing but a viral video displayed a young person sobbing over Taylor Swift playing “exile” as her secret song. Many online were quick to jump and make fun of the situation.

Personally, I don’t get mocking videos like this, it is just a young person sharing their emotions with their friends. I wouldn’t put myself crying like that on the internet but that’s just me. At least the three all have each other!

P*ssy in bio

The breakdown of bots on Twitter is going great! Having nearly every tweet get replied to with “p u s s y i n b i o” really is exactly what we want from that platform, right? If you look at your replies on any given tweet, you will see some form of this reply. “N u d e s” is another classic addition to this.

It boils down the bots that Elon Musk was supposedly getting rid of BUT alas. The format took on a different meaning when everyone started tweeting jokes using this spacing.

The 97-year-old upside down diner

Now even this one I don’t understand. Basically, people were making fun of a video that was uploaded upside down and also making jokes about Australia, but it also was a video of making Coca-Cola the old-fashioned way? This is what I have gathered by looking online trying to figure out exactly what people are talking about.

What I have since found is that it is a video of 97-year-old diner in New York that serves coke the “old fashioned way” that everyone was dunking on but it also was maybe flipped upside down? Unclear. This is one of those internet things I think I’m just going to have to let go.

This 97 year-old diner still serves their coke the old fashion way pic.twitter.com/7Vn3CX9lCL — nyuma (@owowhatsthis) February 28, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson’s detective story

Just when we thought the Dune: Part 2 press tour couldn’t give us any more gems, in comes Rebecca Ferguson. During an interview, she talked about an “idiot” of a co-star she had who screamed at her on set and who she, in turn, told to “f*ck off.”

That then ushered in a series of guesses to who it could be. Was it Jake Gyllenhaal? Did she and Michael Fassbender get along? Ferguson didn’t say a gender so in theory, she could be talking about Meryl Streep. The possibilities were endless.

Her web connects them all

On top of everything going on, we then decided to add a Madame Web meme on top of it. One of the taglines for the latest Sony movie simply says “Her web connects them all.”

When more and more of these odd moments popped up, people were using this meme to connect them to one another and thus the perfect summation of this week of pure nonsense was born.

her web connects them all pic.twitter.com/aJF8bYXZtM — Tyler ? (@fagfetchd) February 29, 2024

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]