There Is One Thing You Don’t Do in This World and That’s Yell at Rebecca Ferguson

There is one thing you don’t do and that’s yell at Rebecca Ferguson. If you do, the entire internet will find out who you are. Ferguson, who is currently doing press for Dune: Part II, revealed that she told an “idiot” co-star of hers to “fu*k off” in the past.

While appearing on Reign with Josh Smith, Ferguson talked about a time when she worked with this idiot co-star and how she was yelled at until she stood up for herself. “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. “And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

She went on to elaborate on the kinds of things he said to her. “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say ‘You call yourself an actor?’, ‘This is what I have to work with?’, and ‘What the f**** is this?’”

After being yelled at, Ferguson shared that the next day she told them to “fu*k off” and refused to work with that person. “You get off my set. I’m gonna work [with] a tennis ball I never wanna see you again,” she said, later saying that producers told her she couldn’t not work with No. 1 on the call sheet so she acted with the back of their head.

The conspiracy theories are swirling

Ferguson appears to have a great relationship with most of the men she’s worked with. (While Ferguson takes pains not to reveal the gender of the actor in that interview, most everyone is focusing on the men.) But many are taking the opportunity to try and play detective. I have my own theories but Ferguson clearly left out this person’s name for a reason.

If she’s not willing to name the actor in question is, then we have to respect that but it is important to note that she just said “this person” and “No. 1” while describing them. So it could very well be a woman that Ferguson had this interaction with. Either way, if the Rock’s current reaction is anything to go by, it wasn’t him who treated her like this.

When he saw the video in question, Dwayne Johnson (who worked with Ferguson on the 2014 movie Hercules) wrote online, “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

No matter how badly we (and the Rock) might want to know the details, Rebecca Ferguson is not someone who is going to scream “fu*k off” and tell—at least not right now.

For all of the internet detectives, I will say this: She has said that it was not Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman so do with that information what you will.

