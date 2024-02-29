Karen Gillan Wants in on the Scottish ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ Disaster

A Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow has become the most baffling story in the current news cycle. What is a Wonka-themed experience without any chocolate and a hidden villain no one has heard of? Well, now an A-list star wants in on the wonky world of this knock-off Willy Wonka.

The tragic event took families into what looks like a convention space that they barely decorated where kids have to meet The Unknown, “an evil chocolate maker who lives in walls.” In now-viral videos of the event, you can hear what sounds to be Willy Wonka saying “What is that? It’s the Unknown!” followed by the sounds of children literally crying.

So why wouldn’t Karen Gillan want to be a part of this? Go back to her home in Scotland and either be a sad-looking oompa loompa or be the Unknown herself?

Gillan saw one viral video of the debacle and excitedly wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she wants in on this mess. “PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS,” she wrote. And then made an addendum. “Like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine.”

PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS.



(like a movie based on this story, not the actual thing. Actually, no, either is fine) https://t.co/xqN7bM9upN — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) February 29, 2024

Personally, I’d watch a one-woman show of Karen Gillan just recounting this entire experience for us. Be the crying children, embody Willy Wonka, fight off the Unknown. The possibilities are endless.

Everyone is going to dress like the Unknown for Halloween now, right?

There are some internet memes that really just make for a special shared experience and I truly do think that this is going to be one of those cases. Will our fascination with this experience last the entire year through experience-themed Halloween parties?

What I can’t get my head wrapped around about this experience is that there is no chocolate. From what is being shared online, kids got a single jellybean and some lemonade. Having read the books on Willy Wonka and watching all the films, I don’t think a single jellybean was ever really a plot point. Pretty sure chocolate played a bigger role.

Every baffling aspect of this experience just continues to get more and more confusing the more you think about it. Best to just accept that it exists and if Karen Gillan joined up, it would be brilliant.

(featured image: BBC)

