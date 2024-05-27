16 Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Clone Wars Sets, Ranked

Star Wars fans have long loved almost anything related to the era of the Clone Wars, from The Attack of the Clones to series such as The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. Building Clone Wars-era LEGO Star Wars sets is a fun way to relive our favorite moments.

Recommended Videos

(LEGO)

If you’re going to defeat the enemy droids scattered across the Galaxy, you’ll need some clone troopers by your side. This battle pack is one of the great ones, with a mini Republic gunship and four minifigs. Two clone troopers stand by Ki-Adi Mundi and Barriss Offee’s side. For those of us who love the Clone Wars, that gives us a hint as to what era this battle pack is from … When Jedi-turned-Sith Barriss still fought on the side of the Jedi.

(LEGO)

Speaking of battle packs, the amount of LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars sets that are in fact ready for battle is delightful. These four clone troopers and their walker are a quick build and a good addition to any Clone Wars battle scene. And one of these troopers is here to command this small squadron of Republic soldiers.

(LEGO)

The best battle pack from the Clone Wars era is assuredly Ahsoka’s clone trooper pack. If you know the story of the 332nd legion, then this pack is likely to make you shed a tear or two as you put these loyal clone trooper boys and their specially painted helmets together. Especially if you’re building scenes from that one time on Mandalore. Let’s just say we love Ahsoka as much as they did.

(LEGO)

The Republic AV-7 Anti-Vehicle Cannon is not only fun to build and add to any battle on Geonosis, it has multiple features that make it fun to play with. From cannon rotation to multiple spring loaded guns to the ability to aim on both vertical and horizontal axes, the A-7 is awesome. Just watch out after you build it though, because it’s going to be really hard not to shoot down all your other ships with this thing just for fun.

(LEGO)

This is one of those fun LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars sets that gives us a ship we didn’t get to see in any of the films. We do see Yoda travel during the Clone Wars series in search of information, and this is his pre-TIE-fighter model ship. With room for one pilot and one droid, we get Yoda and R2-D2 just like in the series. One of the extra special things about this model is that it’s the only LEGO Star Wars model that has Yoda’s personal insignia on it.

(LEGO)

Before the X-Wing fighters there were Jedi starfighters, and before Jedi starfighters there were Jedi interceptors. These were the standard small fighting ships for Jedi as we see in the very beginning of Revenge of the Sith when Anakin and Obi-Wan open the movie for us. And yep, you guessed it-Anakin’s interceptor wouldn’t exist without R2-D2 and some spring-loaded guns.

(LEGO)

The Republic Fighter Tank is a great set for recreating Clone Wars scenes. The set includes a Mace Windu minifigure and two specialized purple clone troopers to protect him alongside the tank. Yes, spring-loaded guns come with this one too, and smooth LEGO pieces underneath to help the tank glide gently towards its targets, firing all the while. Laser guns abound between the Trade Federation droids and the clone troopers. This is a great addition to any LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars collection with its exclusive minifigures and battle-ready tank.

(LEGO)

Anakin graduates from his interceptor (see #12 on this list) to his own Jedi starfighter. Much like Master Kenobi’s Starfighter (see #9) this one lets both Anakin and our favorite astromech droid R2-D2 sit in the ship. This one is a simple, enjoyable LEGO build for any age and for all Anakin Skywalker fans.

(LEGO)

Just look at that long, fashionable hair on Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s really grown since Episode I, don’t you think? Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter is a delightful set to have with Attack of the Clones era details from Master Kenobi’s visit to Kamino. The Taun We minifigure is included to break the news of the clone army’s existence to our Jedi. R4-P17 is included for guidance, navigation, and patching messages to Coruscant through your padawan on Tattooine from Kamino because you have no signal.

(LEGO)

The Republic gunships were no joke on Geonosis at the outset of the Clone Wars, and this set is nearly as equipped. With clone troopers, multiple cargo bay areas, two cockpits, and spring-loaded cannons, this thing is ready to protect the Republic. This is the only LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars set on this list with Senator Padme Amidala from the end scenes of Attack of the Clones. It’s also the only set where you can get Palpatine to place in other scenes.

(LEGO)

A lot of Obi-Wan’s work in the Clone Wars involved chasing down General Grievous to various planets. One of these major encounters was on Utapau in the Clone Wars Legacy animated series, where the Jedi and the Republic troopers helped liberate the planet from the Separatists. That’s where this battle set comes in with a Separatist droid for these four brave clone troopers to fight. Because it’s unlikely they made this LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars set based on the flash of fighting we see on Utapau in Revenge of the Sith.

(Amazon)

Much like her Jedi Master, Snips finds herself in situations where she makes a decision that doesn’t always align with the rules or the expected path. Taking risks is in Anakin’s and Snips’ natures, which is what makes their adventures unpredictable, delightful, and unexpectedly heartfelt. In this LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars set, Ahsoka and R7-A7 are trying to get away from buzz droids and a nasty vulture droid. It’s nice to see Snips in her original ship.

(LEGO)

The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars sets of all time, and it’s the biggest LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars set on this list. Not only does this set come with a Captain Rex figure, its size makes it a true collector’s item. This Republic Attack Cruiser is the predecessor to later Star Destroyers made by the Empire. The size of its cannons and level of detail make it a real challenge for any LEGO lover.

(LEGO)

We love an Asajj Ventress reference, and that’s just what the Clone Turbo Tank set includes with its minifigure of Quinlan Vos. This LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars set is one of the biggest on this list with its rolling heavyweight tank that can rapid fire spring-loaded missiles. There are Trade Federation droids for Vos and Jedi Master Luminara Unduli to fight while the clone troopers drive the tank, but it won’t be a long battle. Not with the size of that tank and skills of Vos and Master Unduli.

(LEGO)

The special edition set that is the Battle for Geonosis is where the Republic and the Separatists first battled in Attack of the Clones. The galaxy was introduced to the idea of Republic clone troopers for the first time, and in a Geonosian gladiator arena nonetheless. Another minifig of Jedi Master Luminara Unduli has Captain Rex alongside her in this set, something else that sets it apart. If you want Captain Rex to join the recreation with the 332nd, here’s where you’ll find him. Trade Federation droids are in this set so they can drive the battle tank. This is a must-have for various Clone Wars scenes.

(LEGO)

We all know why the Twlight is at the top of this ranked list. Because we love to see Anakin and Snips traveling around together when she was still his padawan and he was finally a Master Jedi, during some of our favorite Clone Wars series shenanigans. Not only does this LEGO Star Wars version of the Twilight let both Snips and Anakin take the cockpit, it comes with R2-D2 and Rotta the Huttlet, better known as “Stinky.” The Twilight isn’t cheap to get, but it’s worth having in any LEGO Star Wars Clone Wars collection.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more