A Legendary ‘Clone Wars’ Hero Makes His Live-Action Debut in ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka episode 5, “Part Five: Fallen Jedi,” takes viewers into Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) past, where she runs into another familiar face, albeit somewhat unexpectedly. Reminders of the past and Tano’s most defining moments were expected, considering that the previous episode brought back Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds. However, episode 5 made the surprising decision to revert Ahsoka to the young version of the character we first see in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, placing us—and Ahsoka—directly into her past. As a result, we see Anakin’s young padawan fighting in the Clone Wars as a child soldier.

The flashbacks show the carnage of the Clone Wars, as young Ahsoka is struck by the number of clones lost and the chaos during the Siege of Mandalore. Fortunately, there is a friendly face that greets her in the midst of chaos. Young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) receives a few words of encouragement from a man in clone trooper armor before he dashes back into battle. Fans of the franchise will recognize that this is Captain Rex, whose live-action debut has been long-awaited.

Captain Rex’s Star Wars history

(Disney+)

Captain Rex first appeared in the Star Wars franchise in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. In Ahsoka, Temuera Morrison voices Rex in a cameo appearance, marking the actor’s return to Star Wars after he portrayed Jango Fett in the prequel trilogy and Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett. It’s not surprising that Rex would appear in Ahsoka’s memories, considering he played a vital role in the Clone Wars and became close friends with her. Rex was one of the many clones modeled after bounty hunter Jango Fett to serve in the Clone Wars for the Galactic Republic. As a clone, he was initially labeled CT-7567 but became known by the nickname Rex as he formed his own identity and climbed the army ranks to become a Clone Captain.

Rex was such a formidable soldier that he was eventually assigned as Anakin’s first-in-command to lead the 501st Legion. He fought in all of the significant Clone War battles as Anakin’s right-hand man, becoming close friends with Anakin and his padawan, Ahsoka, in the process. He warmed to Ahsoka instantly, laughing at her snippy attitude and taking her under his wing. Like Anakin, Rex stood staunchly by Ahsoka’s side when she was framed for a crime against the Jedi Order, and aided in proving her innocence.

Rex’s cameo in Ahsoka occurs during the Siege of Mandalore when Rex brings the 332nd Company to the planet to help defend the Mandalorians against Darth Maul and the Death Watch. Rex insisted on making Ahsoka commander of the 332nd Company with him, which is why he refers to her as “commander.” The critical battle wasa victory for the Republic and led to Rex and Tano capturing Maul, but success was short-lived. Order 66 commenced while Rex and Ahsoka were transporting Maul into custody. As hard as he tried to go against his programming, Rex succumbed to the order and tried to execute Ahsoka. Fortunately, she was able to defend herself and knock Rex unconscious to remove his inhibitor chip and free him from the Emperor’s control. Rex’s story continued in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which saw him heroically aiding in the rebellion and fighting in the Galactic Civil War.

Unfortunately, we don’t know where this war hero ended up after the fall of the Empire. We’re also curious if he’s even aware that Ahsoka is alive, considering she was presumed dead after her duel with Darth Vader on Malachor. If he’s still alive in Ahsoka‘s present day timeline, he would be very old, especially since clones age at least twice as fast as humans. However, Rex’s inclusion in the memories of Ahsoka’s past speaks to his importance in her life. Perhaps his cameo in episode 5 means that he will appear in the present day in Ahsoka and be reunited with one of his closest friends.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]