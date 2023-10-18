‘Vigilante’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

This isn’t Gotham City, but villains should be afraid of this cop gone rogue. Vigilante‘s first episode will air on Disney+ on November 8, based on the popular South Korean webtoon of the same title. The story follows Kim Jiyong, a straight-A police university student by day and a dark hero at night. Jiyong is a skilled fighter with perfect grades, and many look at him with great admiration for flourishing despite having lost his mother to a violent crime.

What most people don’t know is that Jiyong is taking justice into his own hands by hunting criminals who have not faced the full wrath of the law, despite having committed despicable crimes. Jiyong goes after people who have been released after a short sentence and criminals who are repeat offenders despite having been afforded lenient treatment by the law.

The cast is star-studded, with Kim Jiyong himself being starred by heartthrob Nam Joo-Hyuk. He is best known for his hit KDramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2017) and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016). Jo Jeon, the righteous detective, will be played by the talented actor-director Yoo Ji-Tae. Cho Kang Ok, the rich CEO of a South Korean conglomerate (chaebol) who admires the Vigilante, will be portrayed by famed singer and actor, Lee Joon-Hyuk. Reporter Cho Mi-Ryeo who loves a good story, will be played by critically acclaimed actress, Kim So-Jin. She is known for her intense role as a prosecutor in The King (2017).

The Vigilante webtoon concluded on January 7, 2021. Many fans remember it for referencing real-life cases that occurred in South Korea. Many of these cases stay faithful to the depictions featured in the webtoon. The only difference is that there is no hero who lurks in the dark to serve vengeance against these horrendous criminals in reality, compared to the webtoon.

(featured image: Disney+ and kim kyusam)

