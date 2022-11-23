The 20 Best Black Friday Deals at Her Universe

I am a geek through and through. Any chance I get, I like to wear my fandoms. From shirts to accessories, and whatever else I can get my hands on. When I first found the brand Her Universe, I thought, “Finally, I can be a fashionable grown-up geek!” Her Universe takes fandom clothing and makes it practical and fashionable. (Plus, it keeps you from wearing just basic t-shirts all the time.) Now that Black Friday is almost here, of course, I’ve been scoping out the deals for this awesome brand.

And I just love the inclusivity of Her Universe. Almost every piece of standard-size clothing is also available in plus size with no changes to the design (my sincerest thank you for doing this). There is also a sub-brand called Our Universe which offers gender-neutral clothing items if dresses or leggings aren’t your favorites. Now, let’s check out all the best Black Friday deals from Her Universe!

Accessories

Her Universe offers all kinds of accessories. You can get jewelry, purses, and even accessories for your car.

1. Wonder Woman shoes

These Wonder Woman replica boots are marked down 40%. Listen, I would wear these every day.

2. Boba Fett belt

Why wear a regular cinch belt when you can wear one that looks like Boba Fett’s? A pretty sweet deal for under $15.

3. Jurassic Park car shade

For under $20, you can have a dinosaur roaring across your car window while protecting it from the sun. We all need more T-Rexes in our lives.

4. Lord of the Rings business card holder

Personally, I am no Patrick Bateman and do not have many business cards floating around. But if I did, I would be buying this holder that looks like lembas bread wrapped in a Lothlórien leaf, especially now that it is 20% off.

5. Agatha Harkness earrings

We all fell in love with the villainous Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. Now you can get a pair of earrings inspired by her cameo brooch—currently available with a 20% markdown.

Holiday gear

Dressing for the holidays can be hard. Not only does Her Universe have you covered for cute looks, but they also sell amazing ornaments so your tree can be as geeky as you are.

6. Mickey Mouse hooded cape

Right now this super cute holiday hooded cape is going for 30% off.

7. Kiki’s Delivery Service poncho

If Mickey didn’t win you over, this poncho will.

8. Star Wars sweater

For under $50 you can have a stylish sweater to wear to any kind of holiday party. And rep Star Wars while you enjoy the season.

9. Star Wars velvet holiday dress

This dress looks very festive and ornamental while remaining geeky.

10. Wanda Maximoff ornament

At 20% off, Scarlet Witch should be hanging out in all of our trees this year.

11. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader ornaments

Of course, these boys are an adorable set, and they are 20% off as well.

Women’s and plus size clothing

Now for the fabulous clothes! All of these items come in both standard women’s and plus sizes (up to 3X), which is fairly inclusive for a mainstream brand.

12. Haunted Mansion retro dress

The color of this dress is great (see above), with an intricate Haunted Mansion wallpaper print all over it. And it’s going for 30% off.

13. Rhaenyra cosplay dress

For about $50, you can be your own dragon queen with a replica Rhaenyra dress.

14. Jack Skellington waistcoat

Nightmare Before Christmas fans will be really happy with this vest, currently marked at 30% off.

15. Wanda Maximoff sweater

Now you can look like Wanda while being comfortable and warm—and save some money while you’re at it.

16. Spider-Man leggings

Who knew that Spider-Man and tie-dye would go so well together?

17. Star Wars cargo leggings

The only thing better than leggings on sale is leggings with pockets on sale. And these are Ahsoka Tano-themed.

Our Universe

Our Universe is the sibling brand of Her Universe and offers a wide range of geeky gender-neutral clothing options.

18. Stranger Things Hellfire Club shirt

At 20% off, I am pretty sure every Stranger Things fan will want one of these.

19. Ahsoka Tano hoodie

There are never enough asymmetrical hoodies on the market. Get this Ahsoka Tano hoodie for 40% off.

20. Darth Vader cardigan

I know he’s evil, but I love Darth Vader and I think almost anyone would look good in this sweater inspired by him.

Bonus! Licensed lines discounts

Every day this week, Her Universe is offering massive deals on licensed lines. Each day, a different license (such as Star Wars or Disney) may have up to a 50% markdown. Since it changes daily, make sure to grab any items that catch your eye while they have the extra discount. Her Universe has several licenses, including Marvel, Studio Ghibli, and DC Comics.

