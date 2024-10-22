Our 15 Favorite Halloween Squishmallows This Year (Ranked Worst To Best)

It’s easy to develop a Squishmallow obsession. The adorable stuffed animals come in a ton of creative varieties and are delightfully soft and huggable. Whether you’re looking for a special seasonal gift or just want to make some additions to your own collection, this Halloween, Jazwares dropped a bunch of new spooky-cute Squishmallows. Here are 15 of our favorite Halloween Squishmallows.

I’m a total sucker for Sanrio, so this 8-inch Hello Kitty Pumpkin Squishmallow is impossible not to love. Hello Kitty is already a super cute design, but this Squishmallow Halloween-ifies the classic kitty, featuring her popping out of a pumpkin. Of course, it wouldn’t be Hello Kitty without her signature bow, and it makes for a pleasant pumpkin surprise.

Who knew the fabled specter of death could be so precious? Apparently Jazwares did, because the new 10-inch Otto The Grim Reaper Squishmallow is about as terrifying as a kitten. Otto may be holding a scythe, but he’s more interested in getting a hug than collecting souls. With all the plushness you’d expect from a Squishmallow, Otto is great for anyone seeking spooky yet sweet vibes.

Melfy The Ghost Devil is the embodiment of Halloween—one part ghost and one part devil. You’d think that would equal one scary character, but in Squishmallow world, this 10-inch ghost devil is the friendlier than Casper. With Melfi’s lil’ baby wings and added “BOO!” stitching, she’s a solid addition to the Halloween Squishmallow lineup.

But maybe saccharine sweet isn’t your thing. The Julianne Grey and Purple Coffin sports a sassy attitude. Giving goth glam, Julianne is the perfect spooky season friend. Julianne is a larger 16-inch style, so she’s someone you’ll want to hold on to when your horror movie marathon gets too scary. If you’re looking cool, cute, and edgy, Julianne’s your girl.

Well hey there, don’t be scared, it’s just Jeb Burgundy Monster! He might be a monster, but Jeb’s sweet smile, little fangs, and adorably fuzzy unibrow prove he’s as friendly as they come. Jeb would rather get a hug than cause mayhem, like some other monsters. This 12-inch Halloween Squishmallow is lovable all year long, not just October, making Jeb a great pick from the seasonal line.

The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a dual-purpose Halloween and Christmas classic, so obviously some of the best Squishmallows of the season are going to be inspired by the beloved holiday movie. Perhaps startling at first, the 8-inch Angry Jack Skellington Squishmallow actually gets more adorable the longer you look at it. Like watching a puppy pitch a fit, Angry Jack Skellington is just too cute, even especially when he’s mad.

Karlie the Devil is quintessential Halloween, but don’t let the name fool you, Karlie is the nicest devil you’ll ever meet. While vibrant red with fangs, horns, and wings, Karlie gives a friendly wink that’s anything but scary. Karlie is a huggable 10-inch Squishmallow who can keep you company on the spookiest night of the year. Karlie is also delightfully soft and squishy all other nights too, even after tricks and treats are over.

Though Jack Skellington may be the Pumpkin King, Sally is the true heart of the Nightmare Before Christmas. The Sally With Cat Squishmallow is a petite 8-inches, making it as ideal for snuggling as it is for showing off. With all the charm of stitched-up Sally, this Squishmallow has a cute black cat detail, so you can be holding Sally, holding a black cat, like a Matryoshka doll of adorableness.

Some people have a fear of these winged mammals, but Emily Bat couldn’t scare anyone if she tried. She’s too busy winking and showing off her disco glam sparkly ears and belly. This 8-inch Squishmallow is wasted in a dark bat cave. Emily craves center stage, but a hug will do just as well. Flashy and sassy, Emily Bat might be the glitziest of the Halloween Squishmallows.

Angry Jack Skellington is pretty cute, but nothing beats this extra friendly Jack Skellington Squishmallow. The Pumpkin King is all about bringing joy to kids, though usually in the form Halloween scares. Still, who can resist that sweet smile and outstretched arms. There’s nothing spooky about this 10-inch Squishmallow, but at the same time, it’s peak Halloween.

There are many things that are cuter when they’re smaller, but for Squishmallows, the opposite might be true. Case in point this 12-inch Halloween Squishmallow. Bridgette the Grey and Black Cow Bat has a lot going on. It’s a cow. It’s a bat. It’s even got fangs. But don’t let that intimidate you, Bridgette is unassuming and sweet, just like a fun size candy bar.

He may be the villain of Nightmare Before Christmas, but the Oogie Boogie Man has never looked so charming. This Oogie Boogie with Worms Squishmallow is vibrant green with the character’s signature smirk. Though Oogie has a few worms seeping out, that doesn’t make this Squishmallow any less lovable. At just 8 inches, this is a teeny tiny Boogie Man, and he’s definitely better that way.

The Zelina Day of the Dead Cat is truly one of the most unique Squishmallows this Halloween, and any collector should definitely snatch her up. The 12-inch Squishmallow has beautiful details and a striking look. Zelina is just as squishy and cuddly as any other Squishmallow, but she really turns heads in the process.

There are several adorable Squishmallow monsters, but Ernest the Orange Monster is the absolute cutest. Ernest is bright orange with a red belly, and I can’t decide what’s more precious, his striped horns, teeny fangs, or red tufted hair. Actually, scratch that, it’s his freckles, they’re the absolute cutest. The 10-inch Halloween Squishmallow is just the right size, and Ernest’s heartfelt face makes him impossible not to love.

If you’re a fan of all things spooky-sweet, it doesn’t get any better than Margie Pumpkin. The 8-inch squishy cuddly pumpkin is already adorable, but when you factor in her pink devil costume, it’s almost too cute. Emphasis on the ‘almost,’ because Margie Pumpkin is a must-get this Halloween. Though you really can’t go wrong with any of these seasonal Squishmallows, Margie is the one that most deserves attention year-round.

