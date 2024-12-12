Breaking down Keith Urban ticket options for 2025 tour from general admission to VIP passes

Keith Urban is heading out on tour in May 2025 for the High and Alive World Tour. He will be kicking it off in Orange Beach, Alabama, on May 22, playing over 26 different cities in North America and hitting Australia and other countries along the way. Urban will have three openers for the tour: Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins.

“Playing live is what I live to do,” the country singer said in a statement shared with Billboard. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE. That’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage, and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Keith Urban: High and Alive Tour 2025 Tickets

Official presale tickets for Keith Urban’s 2025 High and Alive tour go on sale on Thursday, December 12th, while general sale starts on Friday, December 13th. However, fans can now buy tickets on StubHub. The country singer is also selling VIP packages. Presale for the VIP packages starts on Thursday, December 12th, while regular on-sale VIP packages are being sold on Friday, December 13th.

Prices for each show vary, depending on the venue and where you prefer to sit. Tickets for Urban’s first tour stop at The Amphitheater at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama, are starting at $76 in the 300’s section of the theater. However, if you’d like a closer look, they are selling for upwards of $151. This also does not include VIP tickets. While we’re not exactly sure what will be included in the VIP tickets yet, a meet and greet option will likely be available since that is an option for his Las Vegas residency. Details of what is included in the VIP packages will most likely be announced on Thursday, December 12th when tickets go on sale.

BUY NOW: Cheapest Tickets for Keith Urban’s High and Alive 2025 tour on StubHub.

Keith Urban: High and Alive Tour 2025 Schedule

The “Somebody Like You” singer is kicking off his 2025 tour in Orange Beach, Alabama, on May 22. He’s set to hit 26 different cities on tour and will be wrapping it up in Nashville, TN, on October 17. Before his tour, if you happen to be in Las Vegas, you might be able to see his residency at the Fontainebleau, which ends on February 22. He will also be making pit stops at a few music festivals along the way, all of which are listed below!

