Tickets for Dead & Company’s 2025 Residency at the Las Vegas Sphere are Now on Sale

Dead & Company is returning to the Las Vegas Sphere for another residency in 2025! On the heels of their successful residency at The Sphere in 2024, the rock band is making its way back to Sin City with a two-month stay. However, this time, they will only be playing 18 shows, compared to the 30-show run they did the first time around.

The Grateful Dead will be celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2025 and also the 10th anniversary of when John Mayer and the Grateful Dead formed what they now call Dead and Company. The band is comprised of original Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Jay Lane.

The Sphere features extraordinary next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps all around the audience on the walls of The Sphere itself, creating a fully immersive visual environment. Dead & Company’s 2025 residency is said to come with “updated visuals” from their 2024 residency, per a press release obtained by Pitch Fork.

Tickets for Dead & Company’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere go on sale to the public on Friday, December 13th at 10 am local time, but fans can buy tickets now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on what day you go see the rock band. As of now, the show on Saturday, May 10, is the cheapest, with tickets selling for $145. However, prices will be more expensive depending on where you are sitting in The Sphere. Whether you’d like to be close to the stage or get a good view of the graphics on The Sphere walls, prices vary from $300 to $600.

Dead & Company Las Vegas Sphere 2025 Schedule

Dead & Company’s Las Vegas Residency is kicking off on March 20, 2025, and runs until May 17. See below for the full schedule and how to buy tickets.

