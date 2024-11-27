Black Friday is upon us, and the deals this year? Chef’s kiss. If you’re like me, someone whose love for Funkos could qualify as a personality trait, you’re in for a treat. There’s nothing like browsing through Amazon as you find that perfect vinyl figure for as low as $3!

The best part of collecting Funkos isn’t just displaying them, it’s seeking out those little slices of fandom history to look at every day. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or hunting for gifts, these 10 picks are the crème de la crème of Black Friday steals.

A Tier: Classics with a Twist

These Funkos are charming, fun, and just the right amount of niche. They’re the perfect addition to any collection but won’t have you throwing elbows in the virtual checkout line.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Valentine’s Sally

View at Amazon $12.99 > $6.49

As someone who plays “This Is Halloween” year-round, I am living for this Valentine’s-themed Sally. Her design is the perfect mash-up of spooky and sweet, just like her character. Jack Skellington may have stolen her heart, but she’ll steal your shelf space. She already has mine!

Nightmare Before Christmas Funkos are classic, but this one adds a playful seasonal twist.

1883: Elsa Dutton

View at Amazon $12.99 > $3.99

Westerns tend to have this way of romanticizing grit and determination, but 1883 made me feel like I was living it. Elsa Dutton, the bold and fiercely independent frontier woman, is now immortalized as a Funko. She is an ideal addition for fans of Yellowstone and its extended universe. Plus, Elsa feels like the kind of character who deserves a permanent place on your shelf just like her legacy deserves a permanent place in pop culture. For $3.99?! Forget about it!

Ahsoka with Lightsabers

View at Amazon $12.99 > $5.99

If Ahsoka wasn’t already one of the coolest Jedi in the galaxy, this dual-lightsaber Pop seals the deal. I mean, come on. You don’t get much more iconic than this. The sculpt captures her grace and ferocity, making it the kind of Pop you’ll want to center your entire Star Wars collection around. I may or may not be reorganizing my shelf to make her the star of the show.

Loki Season 2: Mobius (TVA Temporal Core Suit)

View at Amazon $12.99 > $5.49

Loki might be the God of Mischief, but Mobius is the underrated MVP of the TVA. This Funko, featuring his Temporal Core Suit, is a perfect nod to Loki Season 2’s time-traveling madness. The details are incredible, from the slick suit to his “I’ve seen some things” expression. Pair him with your Loki variants for maximum multiversal mayhem vibes.

S Tier: Crowd-Pleasers with Serious Flair

These Funkos bring drama, creativity, and that “wow” factor. Whether you’re collecting for yourself or gifting to a fellow fan, these are the pops everyone will remember.

House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen

View at Amazon $12.99 > $7.99

Daemon Targaryen on your shelf is like adding a dash of chaos to your day, because who doesn’t love a rogue prince? With his silver hair, dragon-worthy swagger, and a look that says, “I might set fire to something important,” this Pop encapsulates everything we love (and fear) about Daemon. Add him to your Game of Thrones lineup, and watch him steal the spotlight from everyone else.

Stranger Things Deluxe: Byers House Hopper

View at Amazon $29.99 > $16.99

If there’s one thing Stranger Things taught us, it’s that Hopper is the dad we all wish we had, minus the whole being stuck in a Russian prison thing. This deluxe Funko showcases him in the Byers’ house, surrounded by the iconic Christmas lights and letter wall. Plus, who doesn’t love a Pop that doubles as a mini diorama? He’s perfect. That’s why he’s already in my collection!

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

View at Amazon $34.99 > $24.45

Move over, chocolate Advent calendars, this Treehouse of Horror set is where it’s at. It has 13 mini Pops from The Simpsons’ spookiest episodes, it’s the perfect way to count down to any holiday. Don’t lock this calendar into Halloween too soon. Christmas is just around the corner. If you’re a longtime Simpsons fan or a spooky fan, this set is a clear winner.

God Tier: Collectibles of Legend

These Funkos are more than just figures, they’re works of art. They stand tall, literally and figuratively, as the crown jewels of any collection.

Obi-Wan Kenobi in Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter

View at Amazon $34.99 > $14.49

This isn’t just a Funko, it’s a full-blown statement piece. Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the most legendary Jedi to ever wield a lightsaber, is captured mid-flight in his sleek Delta 7 Jedi Starfighter. The sculpt is nothing short of breathtaking, with dynamic details that make it look like it’s soaring off your shelf and into hyperspace. The paint job, featuring crisp lines and authentic coloring, makes this Pop feel like a scene ripped straight from Attack of the Clones.

As a massive Star Wars fan, and someone who may or may not hum Duel of the Fates while dusting my Pops, this figure hits every nostalgic note. It’s not just about the collectible, it’s about what it represents! Obi-Wan at his prime, a Jedi on a mission, and a reminder of why the galaxy far, far away keeps pulling us back. This piece deserves pride of place in any Star Wars collection. I mean, come on, who wouldn’t want their very own miniature Obi-Wan taking on Separatist forces from the safety of a display case?

Star Wars Comic Cover: Darth Vader

View at Amazon $24.99 > $16.99

There are Funko Pops, and then there are art pieces, and this Darth Vader Comic Cover Pop firmly belongs in the latter category. Let’s talk about the sheer drama here. Vader, the most iconic villain in cinematic history, standing tall against a comic book backdrop that’s bursting with bold colors and crazy energy. The design embodies everything we love about Vader. His menacing presence, his imposing silhouette, and that tiny spark of tragedy beneath the helmet.

The comic cover element takes this Pop to a whole new level. It feels like an exhibit in a pop culture gallery, blending collectibles and art into one glorious package. This isn’t just a Pop you display it’s one you curate. For fans of the Star Wars extended universe, this piece is practically dripping with gravitas. I currently own the Boba Fett comic cover Funko and this is next on my list. Honestly, if this isn’t already on your wishlist, what are you even doing?

Harry Potter Deluxe: Hagrid’s Hut

View at Amazon $59.99 > $40.99

We’re ending with a masterpiece, and honestly, it deserves a standing ovation. The Deluxe Hagrid’s Hut is more than just a collectible, it’s a love letter to the Harry Potter series. This diorama-style piece perfectly captures the magic of Hagrid’s cozy and slightly chaotic hut, complete with his warm presence and three of the series’ most beloved characters: Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

The details are insane. This Pop isn’t just for diehard Potterheads; it’s for anyone who appreciates a collectible with heart. It’s the kind of piece that will make you smile every time you see it on your shelf, a perfect blend of nostalgia, craftsmanship, and storytelling. If you’re only grabbing one deluxe Funko this Black Friday, make it this one, it’s pure magic.

Run to Amazon!

So there you have it, Funko fans: the ultimate Black Friday list for anyone who loves vinyl figures and fandom as much as I do. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect gift or just treating yourself (no judgment), these picks are the best of the best. My advice? Snag them while you can, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Happy collecting, and may your shelves always be as nerdy as your heart desires!

