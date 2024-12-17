2024’s Best True Crime Podcast is Going on Tour and Here’s How to Get Tickets

The Crime Junkie Podcast is going on the Life Rule #10 tour! Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat, who won the “Best Crime” iHeart Podcast Award this year, will be making their way to 18 different cities on their upcoming tour in 2025.

Recommended Videos

The tour is said to bring a never-before-covered, unsolved homicide to each city, diving into original reporting from the case with chilling new information. And the best part? It’s all live! According to a press release, fans can expect “original reporting by Audiochuck’s investigative team on a case that challenges assumptions and reveals the unexpected.”

Crime Junkie Podcast Life Rule #10 Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can buy tickets for the Life Rule #10 Tour now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which tour date you attend and where you sit in the venue. The very first date of the tour is selling tickets for as low as $67 in section 109NC at the Fishers Event Center. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor, tickets are selling for as much as $161.

If you’d like to go to a more in-demand show, like the New York City show at the Radio City Music Hall, you may be paying a little bit more for tickets. Right now, the cheapest tickets are being sold for $71. However, it’s not too much of a price difference.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for the Crime Junkie Podcast Life Rule #10 Tour on StubHub.

Crime Junkie Podcast Life Rule #10 Tour Schedule 2025

Flowers and Prawat will be kicking off their tour in Fishers, Indiana, on March 6 and will be making their way to different cities across the U.S. all throughout March, April, and May of 2025. Their final show will be in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Theatre at Resorts World on May 17. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy