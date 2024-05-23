Best Geek Gifts To Get That Special Nerd in Your Life (2024)

Shopping for geek gifts is easier than ever before! Fandoms are big business now, and once you get into one, you’ll almost certainly find at least a handful of cool merch to accompany it.

Recommended Videos

We’ve taken a look at what the most popular fandoms are right now and grabbed you some of the best geek gifts related to them. No matter what you’re into, there’ll be something here to please everyone. And we geeks are notoriously hard to please, so that’s really saying something.

(Kangshun)

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest and most popular anime of all time, so there’s never-ending merchandise for it. You could wear your love for the show on a T-shirt, of course … but why do that when you could wear a snazzy charm bracelet instead? Heck, why not wear a t-shirt AND a charm bracelet?

This one from Kangshun features (in clockwise order) Kirishima, Tsuyu, both versions of All Might, Midoria, Bakugo, Uraraka, Todoroki, and Iida. All your favorite characters!

(McFarlane)

Did you love Fallout, the big-budget Amazon Prime adaption of the classic game series? Then why not take home these collectable figures of the three main characters from the show? You get Lucy, Maximus (with swappable head, so you can have him in or out of his Power Armor helmet), and of course, The Ghoul. They each stand at six inches high and will look great on your shelf.

Buying the set will set you back 239.99 bottlecaps … oops, we mean dollars … but this is a gift any Fallout fan will treasure until the apocalypse comes.

(Power Beast Dungeon)

The ideal gift for the keen Dungeons & Dragons player, this Power Beast Dungeon chest is in the shape of a Mimic, the iconic disguised monster from the series, and its eye is made of glass for an extra spooky effect. You can fit up to five sets of dice in it, or you can use it to store other things; the choice is up to you.

The Mimic chest comes in both red and blue, but the blue option is only available to shoppers inside the United States. Whatever option you get, it’s certain to impress any and all D&D players you encounter.

(Ridley’s Games)

A board game to bring out when you want to test who your real friends are. Selfish: Zombie Edition is a strategy card game from Ridley’s Games where only one person can survive the zombie apocalypse. Oops, looks like you’re gonna have to get ruthless. And if you happen to get bit by a zombie and turn into one yourself, well, all bets are off.

The game can be played with up to five people, and it’s a great one to bring out at parties—especially zombie-themed parties. And possibly at parties where you don’t like some of the people invited.

(Loungefly)

Loungefly has a wide variety of fandom-themed bags. You might have seen some of their Disney and Star Wars offerings on the shoulders of stylish nerds, but they do Marvel too, and they’re equally fabulous. They’ve got a good selection of Spider-Man bags specifically, and the very best of the bunch is this crossbody bag with the Spider insignia.

The bag is made of polyurethane, a.k.a. vegan leather, and it has an adjustable chain for maximum spider-comfort while wearing it. Wear it to the theater when the next Spider-Man movie comes out!

(Nintendo)

Where do you even BEGIN with Pokémon-related gifts? There is virtually not a shopping mall in the world that doesn’t have Pokémon-related merchandise in it somewhere. There’s Pokémon cards, posters, hats, shoes, books … but let’s not forget where those adorable monsters originally sprung from. Games! But which Pokémon game to get someone who’s just starting out in the Pokémon world? Well, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus isn’t one of the mainline games, it’s a great introduction to the world of Pokémon.

You play a character who’s been whisked into the past times of the Pokémon land, and you must travel the beautiful open world of Hisui, catching Pokemon and battling them. Along the way, you just might save the world.

(BBC)

Doctor Who has restarted now with a new season 1 (although, admittedly, no one is calling it that) starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. So why not go back to the revival series from 2005? It wasn’t the beginning of Doctor Who—that was all the way back in 1963—but it was a new beginning, and it led to great things.

Season 1 starred Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler. It was one hell of a ride, and aspects of that season and those characters are still mentioned in the show today.

(Uncanny Brands)

Do you enjoy watching Star Wars movies in the comfort of your own home while shoving tons of popcorn down your throat? Of course you do, so this Death Star popcorn maker is the gift for you! It’s from Uncanny Brands, and it will hold a place of pride in any geek-themed household.

It doesn’t just look good—it’s a high-efficiency popcorn maker that creates popcorn without the use of oil, and you can take the top part of the Death Star off and use it as a serving bowl when you settle down in front of the movie.

(Welbeck)

Studio Ghibli makes beautiful movies: Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro—all Ghibli and all guaranteed to brighten up your life. Ghibliotheque: The Unofficial Guide to the Movies of Studio Ghibli, from Michael Leader and Jake Cunningham, delves into the studio’s productions complete with stunning images from each movie.

This is the ideal gift for anyone interested in the works of Studio Ghibli or just filmmaking in general. It’s packed full of interesting tidbits, and it looks absolutely beautiful on a bookshelf or coffee table.

(LEGO)

The Fellowship of the Ring met at Rivendell, and now you can recreate that moment in LEGO! Lord of the Rings LEGO sets are some of the best around, and though they may take a long time to create, you’re always left with a stunning model and a sense of achievement.

This set comes with fifteen minifigures: Frodo, Sam, Merry, Pippin, Gandalf, Aragorn, Boromir, Legolas, Gimli, Elrond, Gloin, Arwen, Bilbo, and two unnamed Elves. You’ll have hours of fun with this mini-Rivendell.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more