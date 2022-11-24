Buying gifts can be so frustrating during the holidays. Folks spend a lot of time thinking about which stores to hit for Black Friday deals, what their loved ones might want and so on. Unfortunately, not everyone has become hip to the magic that is internet shopping (yes, I’m aware it’s not all sunshine and roses). Yes, you should shop small and support local businesses. Though personally I’m not above a good deal, whether it’s in-store or not. Certainly not when it comes to Funko Pop figures (given that they can be expensive).

Now what are some of the best Black Friday deals right now? Where can you get Funko Pops for a good price? Let’s see what sales are brewing on the net (how ’90s of me).

Hisoka (Hunter x Hunter)

(Funko)

Do you love Hunter x Hunter? Are you or do you know a Hisoka (dub voice by Keith Silverstein) fan? This Funko Pop might be suitable for purchase. FUN has this one available for $8.39 USD (normally $11.99 USD) or you can pay in installments with Sezzle. Feel free to browse the website for other deals.

Pikachu Waving (Pokémon)

(Funko)

Pokémon is one of the most popular anime series of all time. Even if you’ve never seen a single episode, you’ve most certainly heard of the series. Plus isn’t Pikachu so fucking cute? If you are a fan of the franchise or want to gift Pikachu to someone – this website has got a great deal for you! Normally $8.99 and is currently $4.99 on sale.

Hex Girls (Scooby Doo)

(Funko)

Remember that lowkey iconic song “Hex Girl” from the Scooby Doo series? Well, you can own the Hex Girls and maybe they’ll hex you while you’re at it. Surprisingly, Hot Topic has a pretty decent sale for this 3-pack. You can get the set right now for $22.14 rather than $36.90!

Sherman Fields (Candyman)

(Funko)

Candyman (2021) was a brilliant sequel to the original (which is still haunting) and Sherman Fields (Michael Hargrove) is another tragic figure in Candyman canon. If you happen to be a horror nerd that actually likes this sequel – you should swipe this Funko for just $7.10 while you can!

Dustin Black Light Exclusive (Stranger Things)

(Funko)

Stranger Things is aggressively popular as a sci-fi horror series. Therefore, there’s no shortage of merch out there for fans to collect. And even though Dustin (Gaten Mattarazo) isn’t my favorite in the show – this exclusive Funko Pop is pretty cool. You can get it for $18.90 right now here.

Gi-hun, 001 (Oh Il-nam), & Kang Sae-Byeok (Squid Game)

(Funko)

Squid Game became a sensation rather quickly and there’s no questioning why. It’s an intense series that tackles how insidious capitalism and how the ultra-rich revel in poor people’s desperation. If you or anyone you know is a fan of this fantastic series – you can buy any of the above 3 for $8.39 right now.

Princess Bubblegum (Adventure Time)

(Funko)

Listen, Princess Bubblegum (voiced by Hynden Walch) is a queer icon and Adventure Time is one of the best cartoons ever. So, why wouldn’t you or anyone not want to own this cute P Bubs Funko? Not to mention how it’s $8.39 right now!

Ned Stark (Game of Thrones)

(Funko)

It’s not an understatement to say that Game of Thrones was wild as hell. With Ned Stark (Robert Aramayo)’s death being so jaw dropping upon first watch. He may not be everyone’s favorite character, but this Funko is actually pretty cool. You can get it for $16.99 (originally $24.99) right now.

What about other fandoms?

Don’t fret because the above sites have plenty of other options. Not to mention the sites below may provide more satisfaction in terms of sales.

