10 Best Fantasy Romance Books

Who doesn’t want to escape reality for a day? Luckily for us, plenty of books provide the perfect amount of escapism, romance, and more. Fantasy romance books are taking the world by storm and one of the reasons why is thanks to our beloved friends on BookTok.

The amount of recommendations is endless and my TBR has never been so long. If that sheer number of options has you wondering where to start, check out my list of the best fantasy romance books.

1. Throne of Glass

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

If you haven’t heard of Sarah J. Maas and her fantasy universe then I don’t know where you’ve been. Her series Throne of Glass happens to be the most favored thanks to the complex and powerful female protagonist Celaena Sardothien, who works as an assassin in an extremely corrupt kingdom. If you haven’t dived into the fantasy genre, then Throne of Glass is a good icebreaker.

2. Fourth Wing

(Entangled: Red Tower Books)

Dragons and education. What could go wrong? Just add a mysterious shadow wielder in the mix and you find yourself in Rebecca Yarros’s universe in her Fourth Wing series. Violet Sorrengail is forced to keep up the family tradition by signing up to become a dragon rider. Did I forget to mention that you can die during the trials? Either by an accident or by one of your fellow cadets. This fantasy has taken the world … by storm!

3. Powerless

(Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

This trilogy is set to be on everyone’s minds, and Lauren Roberts is a force to be reckoned with. Powerless is romantasy series that takes the fear of death, romance, and magical powers to a whole new level. Paedyn Gray poses as an Elite despite simply being an Ordinary and must prove herself in the “Purging Trials.” How long can this Ordinary possibly survive trials made for the Elite? Will she give in to her heart? Or will she face deadlier consequences?

4. Once Upon a Broken Heart

(Flatiron Books)

Stephanie Garber can transport anyone to the world of her creation with ease. The Once Upon a Broken Heart series is a fairy tale for adults and what’s more enticing than that? Stephanie Garber is known for the Caraval series, but this series is filled with love and curses, and highlights what someone will do to achieve happily ever after. Evangeline hears her beloved is planning on getting married, so she strikes a bargain with the Prince of Hearts … but nothing is as it appears.

5. Divine Rivals

(Wednesday Books)

Rebecca Ross tells us a story through Iris as she lands her dream job at the Oath Gazette while a war between the Gods is ongoing. As Iris writes letters to her brother that usually go unanswered, her rival Roman Kitt has other plans. With everything working against her, could Iris find love in the middle of a war? If that isn’t enough to get you reading, I don’t know what will.

6. The Serpent and the Wings of Night

(Carissa Broadbent)

The Crowns of Nyxia series by Carissa Broadbent brings back my Twilight phase in the best way. Vampires are cool again and this time our damsel is Oraya, the adopted daughter of the nightborn king. Enemies-to-lovers is the perfect trope, and this series is no exception. After going viral on BookTok, this series has proven to be more than just all talk.

7. A Song of Wraiths and Ruin

(Balzer + Bray)

In this 2020 young adult fantasy novel by Ghanaian American writer Roseanne A. Brown, Malik strikes a deal to save his sister from a vengeful spirit. The deal is he has to kill Karina, Crown Princess of Ziran, for his sister Nadia’s freedom. With plenty of romance and magic, this series is another great addition to your TBR.

8. The Fifth Season

(Orbit)

The Broken Earth series by N. K. Jemisin begins as an ordinary woman called Essun arrives home to discover her husband has brutally murdered their son and run off with their daughter. To make things worse, the world is collapsing around her and she must not only survive the dying land but also find her missing daughter.

9. The Girl With No Reflection

(Delacorte Press)

This book will be released in August 2024, but I’m already excited to see what Keshe Chow has in store. Princess Ying Yue used to believe in love before her fairy tale marriage fell apart, and her husband isn’t Prince Charming. He also had seven brides who mysteriously disappeared. Not only that, but Ying Yue discovers a whole new world through a mysterious mirror … but what’s waiting behind the mirror?

10. Under the Whispering Door

(Tor Books)

This self-proclaimed cozy fantasy by T.J. Klune makes you think about life and everything that comes after. Wallace doesn’t want to accept that he’s dead, but when a reaper comes to collect him at his funeral, his world is turned upside down. He doesn’t want to give up on his life after working so hard, but the people he meets along the way help him see what life can be like after death.

