All ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Books in Order

Can’t wait for the newest season of Lincoln Lawyer to come out? Are you getting hungry for it? Desperate? What if I told you there were books?

For real, are you considering going to the nearest Lincoln dealership, purchasing the newest model, and driving headlong into the wall of Netflix’s headquarters as an act of protest in order to convince the Lincoln Lawyer team to work faster? You could do that. I won’t stop you. In fact, I’ll come with you. I’ll get it all on film. I’ll cheer you on. I’ll help you assuage the guilt you may feel for any and all innocent bystanders harmed in your act of uncivil disobedience.

Or you could just read the books …?

There are Lincoln Lawyer books!?

Yes! Books! You know, those movies that you read and then get to imagine in your head! Where every character looks and sounds exactly like they should according to the enigmatic rules of your noggin. Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series has seven whole books for your reading pleasure. It’s like reading Harry Potter all over again! Except without the transphobic author, and all the magic words have been replaced by legal terms! Habeus corpus! Pro bono! In flagrante delicto! How enchanting!

Here they all are in order:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008)

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011)

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law Of Innocence (2020)

Resurrection Walk (2023)

And there you have it. Now you can fill up all that empty space waiting for the new season or the Lincoln Lawyer without resorting to committing vehicular felonies! Why turn your life into an actual legal drama when you can just watch it all unfold in the pages of a book?

