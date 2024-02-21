10 Best ‘Crescent City’ Characters, Ranked

Sarah J. Maas is at it again with another addition to her universe filled with fantasy and romance. With 7 books in the ACOTAR series (so far) and 3 Crescent City books, it can be hard to keep up with the array of characters.

The author previously revealed that these series would be connected, but it wasn’t until the end of House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City 2) we saw just how intertwined things would become. If you’re deep into the Maas universe, here is our ranking of the best Crescent City characters. (Possible spoilers ahead!)

1. Bryce Quinlan

Who doesn’t love a badass female protagonist who answers back and takes no prisoners? Bryce comes across as abrasive but is secretly a softie, especially when it comes to those she loves. Throughout the series, she has proven that she is ready to sacrifice herself for everyone in need. Unfortunately, it happens a lot. The end of House of Sky and Breath led Bryce to strange (but very familiar, for us) surroundings. That cliffhanger left me biting my nails until the latest book last month, House of Flame and Shadow.

2. Hunt Athalar

An angel with a dark side? Sign me up. Sarah J. Maas is a skilled author, but her talents truly lie in the art of concocting beautiful men with many issues and anger except towards the woman they adore. Enemies to lovers is my favorite trope, and Hunt’s growing adoration for Bryce is enough to make anyone swoon. With Hunt’s powers, it’s no wonder many fear the Umbra Mortis.

3. Ruhn Danaan

Bryce’s half-brother is the ultimate protector of those he loves. His storyline has kept me hooked throughout the series so far, and it’s easy to see why. With a distant father and a prophecy leaving him second-guessing everything, Ruhn continues to be one of the most loved characters throughout the Crescent City series, especially in his relationship with the mysterious agent he meets with in his mind.

4. Ithan Holstrom

Ithan Holstrom’s storyline is tragic, especially his unrequited love for my favorite protagonist, Bryce Quinlan. Since his parents died, Ithan was raised by Connor and, of course, Ithan idolized his older brother. Oh, did I mention they’re shifters? Ithan and his brother are werewolves. Unfortunately, as we saw in House of Earth of Blood, Connor was killed alongside the Pack of Devils, and Ithan’s world was turned upside down. Even though his story is tragic, Ithan has become one of the most evolved characters throughout the series and another beloved addition.

5. Baxian Argos

Baxian is better known as The Hellhound after having worked for Hunt’s former owner, Sandriel, performing unspeakable tasks. While he may first appear evil, Baxian quickly reveals himself to be a reliable ally and an unlikely friend to Hunt despite their tumultuous past. He can transform into a magical animal form, which is known to be deadly, so it’s clear why everyone is on their guard when Baxian is around.

6. Lidia Cervos

At first, this addition to my favorite Crescent City characters would’ve appeared bizarre. However, if you’ve read the series so far, you will understand exactly why this badass spy-hunter is on this list. Lidia, otherwise known as The Hind, initially worked for Sandriel as a spymaster but was reassigned to the Asteri following Sandriel’s death. Lidia is mysterious, but she is not to be underestimated. Her relationships develop with a few of our favorite characters (some more than others …), and we’re riding that ship all the way to the altar.

7. Celestina

We all want a boss like Celestina. After taking over as Governor of Lunathion, Celestina proves she is just like anyone else and struggles with balancing her duties and what’s in her heart. While battling with her inner thoughts, Celestina is a kind and understanding governor, especially while Hunt broods over Bryce … which I can imagine is sickening when you’re stuck in a loveless arranged pairing.

8. Fury Axtar

No one does it better than the ferocious Fury. Fury proves herself to be a loyal friend and an even more loyal girlfriend to beloved dancer Juniper. Her relationship with her friend Bryce has been amazing to read, especially what she’s willing to do to defend those she loves. Don’t get on her bad side, though, because she is trained to kill …

9. Juniper Andromeda

The beautiful dancing faun Juniper had to make it on my list of the best characters simply because she’s a loyal friend and stood by Bryce’s side after Bryce lost her best friend, Danika. If only we all could have such a devoted friend through tough times. Juniper even encouraged Bryce to go back to dancing and has proven herself to be one of the best dancers around. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for this character.

10. Tharion Ketos

Tharion is an odd character with a devilishly flirty side, which has caused him nothing but trouble, especially where the River Queen is concerned. After taking the River Queen’s daughter’s maidenhood, Tharion is forced to marry her in the not-so-distant future, but clearly, Tharion isn’t someone who wants to be tied down. (Well, actually he may, under different circumstances)!

