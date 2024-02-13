So Is Hulu’s ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ Series Happening or Not??

The era of book adaptations is in full swing. Thanks to BookTok and its endless recommendations, books are trendy again. If you’re a fan of escaping reality then you may have stumbled across Sarah J. Maas and her ever-expanding universe. More specifically, A Court of Thorn and Roses.

Recommended Videos

Fans were overjoyed to hear the news in 2021 that Hulu is planning on producing a series based on the books. But reports have come out saying that the plans have been tossed away. Yet, certain outlets have said the opposite…I’m confused too. Let’s find out exactly what’s going on.

What is ACOTAR?

(Sarah J. Maas)

A Court of Thorn and Roses and the books that follow focus on a female protagonist Feyre as she falls into chaos thanks to a few sexy but crazy fae men. The series consists of 5 books so far with promises of more—plus there will be cameos in other Sarah J. Maas books.

People were captivated by Sarah J. Maas and her ability to transport you to other universes. BookTok quickly became filled with fan art, cosplays, and smutty retellings of those particular chapters. (Thank you, Rhysand! I found a new book boyfriend when Rhysand strutted into my life.)

Goodbye(?) Prythian

Yesterday, TVLine crushed our dreams when the outlet reported Hulu has scrapped plans for an ACOTAR TV show. After all the time I spent casting each character … devastated is an understatement.

However, Variety then claimed that the series is still technically in development—but makes it clear that “technically” is doing a lot of heavy lifting. “Variety‘s earlier story reported the series as scrapped based on initial remarks from sources, but Variety has now been told that technically the show is still in development at Hulu. But that’s semantics, as it is believed to no longer be in active development — which means it’s unclear what the fate of the project will be,” Variety reports.

EW took things further, declaring that according to its sources, the adaptation “is not dead.”

“Sources close to the situation confirmed to EW that the long-delayed project has not been scrapped and is still in development. So don’t worry, ACOTAR fans — the magic of an onscreen adaptation is still on track to become reality,” the outlet writes.

Stop playing with our emotions! At the very least, things look to be up in the air for now. Perhaps not all is lost for the future of A Court of Thorn and Roses and its TV series. We can dream, right?

(featured image: Bloomsbury/mrdoomits/TMS)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]