How the Fantasy Romance Genre Has Taken Over BookTok

“BookTok” has become a powerful corner of TikTok thanks to the overwhelmingly popular trends highlighting books readers have come to love. We can’t escape the fantasy, so why not embrace it?

As an avid reader, I have been thrown in the deep end. Fantasy romance is all that clutters my TBR and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Have you been overwhelmed with fantasy romance thanks to BookTok? Let’s dive into how this genre has taken over our FYP.

The Sarah J. Maas phenomenon

If you’ve been living under a rock, then you may not have heard of A Court of Thorn and Roses or Throne of Glass which continue to dominate BookTok conversations. Sarah J. Maas has unofficially been crowned the queen of fantasy, but that’s not to say her books are the best of their genre.

The books themselves are great in my opinion and throw you into a hard-to-escape universe. With the latest addition only being released last month, it’s no surprise these books have thrown people who wouldn’t normally read especially fantasy-led books into the deep end. I must advise that before you read these books they are incredibly smutty but that could be right up your street!

The idea that a winged rugged man requires the badass female protagonist to help save the day provides the perfect balance. If you’re sick and tired of seeing the old Disney storyline where the women wait for a prince to come to rescue the damsel, you’re in for a treat.

Reality vs. Fantasy

Another reason BookTok is filled to the brim with fantasy romance is thanks to the beautifully described love interests. Book boyfriends have become an entirely different trend with characters like Xaden Riorson from the newly acclaimed Fourth Wing series written by Rebecca Yarros and Rhysand from ACOTAR. The fan art alone is enough to make you hot under the collar so it’s no surprise we run to our nearest Barnes & Noble for the next fantasy addiction.

Not only are the love interests beautifully described but their actions in the series are enough to make anyone swoon. Don’t even get me started on the enemies-to-lovers trope because I will be here all day. It’s no surprise many people are seeking to escape their everyday lives in the form of entertainment as that’s been around since the beginning of time.

Fantasy romance books just so happen to be the latest trend and it’s easy to see why. With such incredible literature available at the click of a button, BookTok has officially taken over my life and the only thing complaining is my bank account.

If you haven’t already, try dabbling in fantasy while also falling for fictional characters with magical powers. That’s how I’ll be spending my 2024.

