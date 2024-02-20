The Long and Gentle Journey of the ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ Books

Anne of Green Gables is one of those timeless children’s classics that’s going nowhere, with new film and television adaptations still being made more than a century after L.M. Montgomery first introduced Anne Shirley to the world.

A comfort read that plenty of adult readers return to whenever they’re feeling down about the world, the gentle domestic drama, close community bonds, and metanarrative filled with kindness and faith in humanity keep on snaring generations of new readers. Here’s a short guide to the Anne of Green Gables series, in order.

Anne of Green Gables

The first in the series, Anne of Green Gables covers how the orphaned Anne was sent to live with elderly siblings Marilla and Matthew by mistake, their decision to raise her anyway, and her journey adapting to and integrating with the community on Prince Edward Island. Filled with Anne’s poetic flights of fancy, the elaborate, imaginative games she played with her friends, and numerous well-intentioned misadventures, we get to see Anne and her guardians go from strangers to a deeply loving family—and see Anne become a valued and beloved part of the community.

Anne of Avonlea

Picking up where Anne of Green Gables left off, Anne of Avonlea is the continuing adventures of Anne as she enters her late teens and starts growing up. Still full of whimsical poetry, small-stakes local drama, and the deepening friendship between Anne and Diana—a standout relationship throughout the series—Anne of Avonlea follows Anne’s time studying at Queens’ Academy (a teacher training college) and then as the Avonlea school teacher, while she and Marilla welcome two more orphaned relatives into their home. There’s also a foul-mouthed parrot who really adds to the overall delight of the book.

Anne of the Island

As Anne gets older her world gets bigger, as reflected by the titles; Anne of the Island sees Anne finally attend university, something she’d put off doing after a tragedy earlier in the series. Gilbert is also attending university too, and Anne of the Island covers their adventures, new friendships, and budding relationship during their years at Redmond College. Like the rest of the series, the book is filled with a mix of tragedy and joy, with Anne becoming a published author after the loss of a friend.

Anne of Windy Poplars (also known as Anne of Windy Willows)

Set during the three years between her graduation and marriage to Gilbert, Anne of Windy Poplars sees Anne return to the place of her birth as a teacher. During her time there she learns about her deceased parents for the first time, uncovers a story about nautical cannibalism, and meddles in other people’s romantic lives. Green Gables and Avonlea aren’t forgotten because she’s always popping back there for visits, returning one last time at the end of the novel for her wedding with Gilbert.

Anne’s House of Dreams

Named after Anne and Gilbert’s first home together, Anne’s House of Dreams recounts the early years of their marriage. Gilbert has taken over his uncle’s medical practice, requiring them to leave Avonlea for Glen St. Mary but Anne sees it as a wonderful new adventure, living with her husband in a beautiful little house on the seashore. In some ways a more serious book than the others. Anne’s House of Dreams covers issues of child loss (Anne and Gilbert’s first baby) and spousal abuse (their neighbor), as well as more improbably nautical stories, romance, and moments of joy.

Anne of Ingleside

Set seven years after the previous novel Anne of Ingleside is all about Anne and Gilbert’s family life raising their six children. Plagued by a disagreeable aunt whose visit goes on for years, numerous mishaps involving the children reminiscent of Anne’s own childhood, and a relationship crisis near the end that turns out to be a misunderstanding on Anne’s part, Anne of Ingleside is a lighter, more cheerful addition to the series.

Rainbow Valley

In Rainbow Valley Anne and Gilbert return from their trip to Europe to the news of a new, widowed minister, and his powerfully unsupervised children, in town. Anne takes a backseat in this novel as it focuses on the relationships between her children and the new minister’s, as they attempt to help the somewhat feral group learn to behave properly—something that backfires strongly enough that the minister feels the need to remarry so his children will have someone to raise them. (Yes, this one is particularly dated).

Rilla of Ingleside

Centered on Anne’s youngest daughter, Rilla of Ingleside is a serious-toned novel about the First World War. Exploring issues like the way those who didn’t want to sign up were treated and the impact of the bloodshed on the soldier’s psyches, as well as all the grief and loss experienced by the families of those killed it’s a sad book with a happy ending as the surviving boys, including Rilla’s fiancé return to Ingleside and life goes back to normal.

Throughout all this we watch Rilla grow up, from someone with no ambitions, who just wanted to have fun, to a highly competent, caring woman embedded in her community.

