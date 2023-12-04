The Best ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gifts for the Tabletop Gamer in Your Life

From a star-studded blockbuster feature film to one of the most massively popular games in recent memory, there’s no doubt about it: 2023 has been an incredible year for Dungeons & Dragons. But as the holiday season rolls around, trying to figure out just what to gift the DnD lover in your life can be something of a challenge—especially if you’re not a fan of the TTRPG scene yourself.

Have no fear, gentle reader—as an avid DnD devotee, I’ve rounded up 15 great gifts sure to delight even the trickiest of friends to shop for. Whether they’re a player or a DM, a veteran or a newbie, a cleric or a barbarian, read on to find the perfect gift for the Dungeons & Dragons lover in your life.

D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

Dungeons & Dragons is a complicated game for a newbie, to be certain. Maybe there’s someone in your life who’s been dying to play for the first time, but isn’t sure where to start. Luckily, Wizards of the Coast (the publisher behind Dungeons & Dragons) has a gift set for this exact occasion: the Dragons of Stormwreck Isle starter set has everything a fledgling DnD player (or group!) will need to set off on their first campaign. For just $20, the set includes a 48-page guide with all the information you need to get started, a 32-page rulebook for how to play low-level characters, five pre-built character sheets, and (of course) a six-piece dice set.

A personalized campaign journal

As much fun as Dungeons & Dragons can be, there’s an admittedly intimidating amount of information to keep track of—from hit points to modifiers to inspiration, keeping all of your character information straight can be a tall order, even for the most experienced of players. Luckily, you can lighten your loved one’s load with a beautiful customized character journal, which not only features plenty of blank pages for note taking purposes, but also comes with built-in blank character sheets, spell slots, quest trackers, and everything else a player might want to keep track of in-session. Etsy has a whole slew of small businesses offering stunning character journals, but this one from HellboundDice ($21) features a customizable cover—the perfect final touch for a thoughtful, character-specific gift.

A unique set of handmade dice

Maybe you’re shopping for the DnD veteran who (seemingly) has everything—they’ve got the dice tray, the dm screen, the journal, the whole nine yards—what’s a novice gift-giver to do? Luckily, there’s one thing that DnD fans can never quite truly have enough of, and that’s (you guessed it) dice. Whether it’s a gag gift of baked bean dice, a gorgeous set in a particular favorite color, or a D20 that’s perfectly representative of their current character, any DnD fan would be more than happy to get their hands on more dice to add to their collection this Christmas. There’s no shortage of options, either—once again, Etsy is your best friend when it comes to finding unique dice, and you’ll be supporting a small business in the process.

A streaming subscription to their favorite actual play series

While home games are incredible in their own right, sometimes watching pros play can be just as exciting (if not more so) than playing yourself. In the last few years, there’s been a massive boom in the volume of Dungeons & Dragons actual play shows and podcasts available on streaming. If they’re an actual play fan, chances are they’re probably subscribed to a whole slew of DnD shows, so why not lighten the financial load and gift a subscription to their favorite streaming series? Both actual play juggernauts Dimension 20 and Critical Role (as long as your know your giftee’s Twitch ID) offer options for viewers to buy gift subscriptions for their loved ones so they’ll never miss a moment of the action.

A class-specific D20 soap

Maybe you’ve already gotten your Dungeons & Dragons-loving friend a gift for the holidays, but you’re in need of the perfect stocking stuffer to tip your gift-giving over the edge. The Crafty Gamer’s delightful D20 soaps are the perfect solution: with different colors and scents catered specifically to each main DnD class, not only is this gift a feast for the senses but it adds a thoughtful personal touch to prove you know your player well. The best part? At five dollars a pop, it won’t break the bank to gift one to each of your party members.

A set of spell cards

As any DnD player knows, picking a class that relies on casting spells can make the game infinitely more versatile and fun—and infinitely more complicated. Between keeping track of spell durations, components, AOE ranges, save DCs, and more, keeping your spellcasting ducks in a row can be a challenge for tabletop veterans. Luckily, you can snag your loved one a set of DnD spell cards for just $7—this official set from Wizards of the Coast features full class-specific decks of spell cards so players have all their information in one, easy-to-reach place.

A stylish satin bomber jacket

Maybe you’re not super keen on gifting something gameplay-specific, and are looking for a more wearable, chic gift to give this holiday season. For the style-savvy gamer in your life, Heroes & Villains has a whole collection of retro-inspired Dungeons & Dragons clothing. The crown jewel of the collection is a gorgeous red bomber jacket that channels the game’s ‘70s roots—the perfect combination of geeky and fashionable.

Commissioned custom character art

The joy of Dungeons & Dragons is how heavily the game relies on your imagination to bring characters, scenes, and battle sets to life. But sometimes, having a visual can make things feel that much more real. If you’re familiar with your giftee’s character (or can think of a stealthy way to wring the details of their class and appearance out of them), any DnD player would be delighted to receive custom art of their character. Yet again, Etsy is your best friend with this one—plenty of artists offer commissions at a whole slew of price ranges, and if you’re feeling extra ambitious, you can even spring for art of the entire party in combat together.

A DnD Beyond or Roll20 subscription

Maybe your party prefers to keep their character sheets and campaign info as hard copies, but online resources like DND Beyond and Roll20 harness the power of the internet to make your in-game experience that much easier. From automatically calculating proficiency bonuses, compiling dozens of books, and even offering virtual dice-rolling options, DnD sites can be a key tool in helping players of any experience level keep track of their in-game progress. Unfortunately, though, most of these sites hide their best features behind a paywall—which makes a subscription the perfect gift for a player looking to expand their DnD resources.

An adorable owlbear plushie

Though combat and intrigue is all well and good, one of the most endearing elements of DnD is the whole slew of creatures that can be tamed as pets or familiars—especially if you’re an animal-loving player, having a companion by your side is a key piece of any campaign, even beyond the mechanical benefits. While you can’t gift an actual owlbear to the DnD lover in your life, you can get pretty close with Metal Weave Games’ oh-so-soft Owlbear Plush—and it won’t even try to eat you in your sleep.

Baldur’s Gate 3 digital deluxe edition DLC

If someone you know is into Dungeons & Dragons, chances are they’re also deep in several playthroughs of Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian’s massively popular AAA game was created in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, using DnD‘s character build system, world, and races. By now, the gamer in your life has probably already gotten their hands on a copy of BG3, but what they might not have is the digital deluxe edition DLC—a $10 add-on hat gives players a whole slew of new and rare items, dice skins, character sheets, and more.

A pair of DnD cookie cutters

Dungeons & Dragons may be a particularly time-consuming hobby, but if your roleplay-loving friend has an affinity for baking as well as tabletop, this kitschy pair of DnD cookie cutters from MagicalCookieCutters on Etsy will make for the perfect gift. With a D20 outline and the original Dungeons & Dragons logo, your next session snacks will be stylish as well as tasty.

A custom Hero Forge character mini or gift card

Though most campaigns don’t have the production budget of actual plays like Critical Role or Dimension 20, more modest home gamers still enjoy making use of minis and battle maps to bring a visual element to in-session combats. Hero Forge is an excellent resource when it comes to making custom minis to bring even the most bizarre character to life—consider gifting a custom mini (or a gift card, if you’re not sure on the character specifics) to make the gaming experience that much more personal for players.

A Dungeons & Dragons-inspired candle

A good scented candle is a much-appreciated gift for anyone during the holidays, but you can add a little personal DnD flare to a classic gift with Cantrip Candles‘ wide array of Dungeons & Dragons-inspired scented candles. Whether you’re looking to fill your session with the scents of a mysterious tavern, an ancient library, or the wild woods, Cantrip Candles has you covered—they even have potion packs for players prone to taking the brunt of their party’s damage.

A perfectly pink “Barbarian” t-shirt

Not even the world of Dungeons & Dragons is safe from the Barbie-mania that’s swept 2023, and if the gamer in your life loved Barbie as much as everyone else, have I got the gift for you. PorcupineDesignCo on Etsy has cooked up this deliciously ridiculous “Barbarian” tee—a funny (and wonderfully pink) mashup to sate both Barbie and DnD enthusiasts. Rest assured that anyone on the receiving end of this gift will be the most stylish player at their next campaign session—no spells required.

