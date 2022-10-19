Another year, another moral panic about poisoned Halloween candy. The myth that drug dealers are slipping expensive product into kids’ candy never seems to die—but it does always spawn a hilariously inspired collection of memes. This year, the “check your kid’s candy” meme, in which people claim to find outrageous items in Snickers bars and Skittles bags, got weirdly abstract. Here are the 15 best memes we found!

Kuzco’s poison

Here’s a callback to the sorceress Yzma’s fiendish plot to kill Emperor Kuzco in The Emperor’s New Groove. Remember the poison? The poison for Kuzco? Kuzco’s poison?

check your kids halloween candy. someone tried to hide the poison. the poison for kuzco. the poison chosen especially to kill kuzco. kuzco's poison pic.twitter.com/rwNVR2UCaY — sam (@gwsafetynet) October 13, 2022

An invasive silver carp

Sometimes, when PR accounts get involved in memes, the results can be cringey. In this case, though, the Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife Conservation hit it out of the park.

Be diligent and check your child's candy this year, just found an invasive silver carp shoved inside a Milky Way. No words. pic.twitter.com/4lxTErtQsX — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) October 10, 2022

Troll posts

Troll posts are annoying enough on Twitter, and now they’re in our candy!? Where will it end?? (Although Playstation is better—sorry, Xbox.)

Please check your candy this year!! We found troll posts in ours and they won't stop repeating the same thing over and over pic.twitter.com/HGl6Wqf4hT — Xbox (@Xbox) October 12, 2022

The Carina Nebula

Earlier this year, space lovers got their first glimpse of the breathtaking Carina Nebula, thanks to the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. But come on, did Carina really need to show up in our Twix bars? Not cool.

Please check your scientist’s candy this Halloween! We just found the Carina Nebula in a candy bar. Frightening! pic.twitter.com/gSxdivUJ46 — NASA Ghoul-dard 👻 (@NASAGoddard) October 11, 2022

A negroni sbagliato

I’m still trying to wrap my head around the whole deal with negronis, but apparently they’ve gotten so popular that they’re showing up in trick or treat bags. I’m shaking.

Be diligent and check your child's candy this year, just found a negroni sbagliato with prosecco shoved inside a Twix. No words. pic.twitter.com/qocUDxKppY — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) October 10, 2022

Two wolves

Inside you, there are two wolves. There are also two wolves inside this candy bar. Be careful out there, trick or treaters.

PARENTS, please, *please* check your candy this Halloween. Inside this candy are two wolves. And wolves can't eat chocolate. pic.twitter.com/BoB4quSnRa — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 12, 2022

An unpaid edit test

You know when you apply for a job, and they give you a huge assignment to do as part of the interview but you don’t get paid for all the time you spend on it? Well, you’d better check your kid’s candy for those suckers. No one is safe.

PLEASE check your child's Halloween candy!! I just found an unpaid edit test in my little one's Snickers. I am disgusted. pic.twitter.com/Rmid3fWUKJ — claire trầnsylvania 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@clairevtran) October 11, 2022

A fedora with safari flaps

Fans of I Think You Should Leave starring Tim Robinson will immediately get this joke. If you’re not one of those fans, then scroll on. I think that show is great.

Check your kid’s candy this Halloween. I just found a fedora with safari flaps and some dice in this Snickers bar. pic.twitter.com/mGcthfVKjZ — I Think You Should Leave memes & content💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) October 12, 2022

The two trees of Valinor

If you’re a Rings of Power fan, you’ll instantly recognize the mystical realm of Valinor.

parents PLEASE check your kids candy this halloween. someone tried to imprison the light of the two trees of valinor within them. pic.twitter.com/0BqoQLOmGT — tea. andor + hotd (@RAlNSOFCASTAMRE) October 18, 2022

A fundraising ask

Just stop it, Nancy Pelosi! Stop it!! I can barely afford all my Negronis, let alone bankroll your campaign!

Be diligent and check your child's candy this year, just found a fundraising ask shoved inside a chocolate bar. No words. pic.twitter.com/IvU0tV5NkU — Kate Martin (@katekeepsit100) October 11, 2022

A mimic

If you play Dungeons and Dragons, you know that you don’t want to encounter a mimic anywhere, let alone your Snickers bar. The nerve of these people.

Please check your children's Halloween candy. I just found a mimic in a Snickers bar, which is a bullshit encounter for level 1 trick or treaters pic.twitter.com/Hey6AqaVkG — Ross Payton (@rosspayton) October 19, 2022

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson

Don’t pimp that long drive unless you’re SURE it’s a homer! Otherwise you’ll end up in a Twix bar!

PARENTS: please check your kids candy this Halloween- I just found Josh Donaldson getting thrown out after pimping a single inside this Twix bar pic.twitter.com/2iZ1kmG1q7 — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) October 12, 2022

A turducken

Have these fiends no decency!? Who sneaks a delicious Thanksgiving meatpile into a poor, innocent child’s bag of wholesome sugary treats?

be diligent and check your child's candy this year, just found a turkey stuffed with a duck that had been stuffed with a chicken pic.twitter.com/MtYiWQ2fK7 — blaaaaaaaines (@blainecapatch) October 10, 2022

The One Ring

Okay, you don’t have to be a Rings of Power fan to know this reference. This is what happens when you let the Dark Lord Sauron rise to power. Lesson learned.

PARENTS, please check your kids candy this Halloween. I just found the One Ring forged in secret in the fires of Mount Doom, which the Dark Lord Sauron poured his cruelty, his malice, and his will to dominate all life. pic.twitter.com/F1HhnQgtcH — Higgybaby (@TheHiggybaby) October 11, 2022

Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights

Yes, we saved the best for last. Unfortunately, the original tweet seems to have been deleted, but luckily numerous Twitter users saved the picture for posterity and then claimed credit for the idea. I love social media!

PLEASE CHECK your kids Halloween candy this weekend! I AM SERIOUS. My son got a peanut butter cup with Hieronymus Bosch's Garden Of Earthly Delights inside it. pic.twitter.com/3p01aPt9jt — Rachel FigueroAAAAAHH 🐝🐝🐝🌻🌻🍄 (@Jewyorican) October 31, 2021

Did you catch a good meme that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

