NASA’s James Webb Telescope Releases First Mind-Blowing Images of Deep Space

Things are pretty terrible here on Earth, but at least they’re beautiful up in the stars. How do we know? Because NASA has begun releasing images from the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and they are absolutely incredible.

🌟 A star is born!



Behind the curtain of dust and gas in these “Cosmic Cliffs” are previously hidden baby stars, now uncovered by Webb. We know — this is a show-stopper. Just take a second to admire the Carina Nebula in all its glory: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/OiIW2gRnYI — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

The JWST was launched into space on December 25, 2021, and has spent the past several months aligning its mirrors and calibrating its scientific instruments in order to capture its first images of stars, nebulae, and distant galaxies. It uses four instruments to take photos of deep space, including the Near-Infrared Camera, the Near-Infrared Spectrogram, the Mid-Infrared Instrument, and the Fine Guidance Sensor/Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the images include “the deepest infrared view of our universe that has ever been taken.”

That first image was released last night at a White House event, but today, NASA live streamed the rest of its first batch of jaw-dropping photos.

Webb's mosaic is its largest image to date, covering an area of the sky 1/5 of the Moon’s diameter (as seen from Earth). It contains more than 150 million pixels and is constructed from about 1,000 image files. Compare the new image to @NASAHubble’s 2009 view, shown here! pic.twitter.com/SbulK1GIjN — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

Put a ring on it! 💍



Compare views of the Southern Ring nebula and its pair of stars by Webb’s NIRCam (L) & MIRI (R) instruments. The dimmer, dying star is expelling gas and dust that Webb sees through in unprecedented detail: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/yOMMmQcAfA — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

👀 Sneak a peek at the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!) This is Webb’s first image released as we begin to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B pic.twitter.com/Y7ebmQwT7j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 11, 2022

The JWST will replace the already formidable Hubble Telescope as NASA’s flagship space observatory, since it’s capable of viewing objects that are older, farther away, or fainter than what Hubble can pick up. It uses 18 gold-plated beryllium mirror segments to create a light-gathering mirror about 21 feet in diameter, almost 3 times bigger than Hubble’s.

Not only does the JWST take beautiful space portraits, but it also helps astronomers do cool science like finding new planets! It does this by tracking the dimming of a star’s light when a planet crosses in front of it.

Webb captured this light curve of the brightness of WASP-96 b’s parent star over time. As the planet transits the star’s disk, its light dims. Though aspects of WASP-96 b were known, Webb data adds more detail to existing measurements. We can use transits to find new planets too! pic.twitter.com/zU210KY5h3 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

The people of Earth took to Twitter to show that they’re suitably impressed with JWST’s debut:

My (admittedly very rough) attempt at a Hubble v #JWST comparison. And this is literally just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/EjGqwg4yhn — Dr. Kelvin Getley 💉💉💉 (@TheGM2K) July 12, 2022

The Carina Nebula did NOT have to show out like this. @NASAWebb y’all did the damn thing! Unforgettable images. pic.twitter.com/F1Omitzaxx — Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) July 12, 2022

it's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date pic.twitter.com/3rqzmReK6f — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) July 11, 2022

Check out The JWST’s Twitter feed for more updates and photos!

(featured image: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]