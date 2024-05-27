Bluey, Bingo, and Bandit play on a rug in 'Bluey'
(Disney+)
10 Best ‘Bluey’ Father’s Day Gifts

Sarah Barrett
Published: May 27, 2024 02:00 pm

It’s nearly Father’s Day, and you know what that means! Time to either pick out, or get your kids to pick out, a Bluey gift or two. After all, Bluey features the best dog dad in the world, Bandit, who’s a perfect playmate and role model for his kids Bluey and Bingo.

Dad may claim he wants something more suited to his age range, but we all know that what he really wants is something Bluey. Luckily, there’s a vast selection of Bluey gifts across the internet that are perfect for fathers.

10. Rad Dad shirt

Bluey Rad Dad Shirt
(MountahaDesign)

Listen up, kids of all ages! If your dad is a rad dad, you should let him know with this groovy patterned shirt from MountahaDesign on Etsy. It’s a polyester shirt that absorbs moisture, perfect for the summer months, and all the other dads will be so jealous.

9. Best Dad pyjamas

Bluey Best Dad Pyjamas
(Asda)

After a day of watching Bluey with the kids, it’s time to go to sleep in Bluey pyjamas. But these aren’t just any Bluey pyjamas; they’re specifically for fathers. The pyjama top reads, “Best Dad” alongside artwork of Bandit with his daughters Bluey and Bingo.

8. My Dad Is Awesome

Bluey My Dad Is Awesome Book
(Amazon)

This book looks like it’s for children, but it’s actually for dads everywhere on Father’s Day. It’s “written by” Bluey and Bingo, and it’s all about how great their father is. So, that makes it the perfect gift for all non-fictional, non-dog dads as well.

7. Dad Bod shirt

Bluey Father Figure Shirt
(giftdeliverycouk)

Another great option for dads who like to wear their love of Bluey, or their childrens’ love of Bluey, is this “dad bod” shirt. This Bandit t-shirt states, “It’s not a dad bod, it’s a father figure,” and the sentiment will be very much appreciated.

6. Bandit sweatshirt

Bluey Bandit sweatshirt
(DontWMyTime)

This stylish Bandit hoodie from DontWMyTime on Etsy can be personalized! You can add a year, add a name (up to eight names in fact), add a little heart, and change the color. Absolutely the perfect gift for a dad who loves both hoodies and Bandit.

5. Bluey Monopoly

Bluey Monopoly
(Amazon)

Ready to purchase all the places you know from Bluey? This Bluey Junior Monopoly could work as a present for the whole family, not just Dad. (Sorry, Dad.) Purchase the Bluey-themed version of the famous board game and have yourself a game night on Father’s Day with everyone taking part. You know the Heeler family would.

4. Father’s Day Fun book

Bluey Father's Day Fun Book
(Amazon)

Another book, and this one is crammed full of fun games that Dad and kids can play together. You’ve got “Find the Footy,” “Hairdressers,” and more. There’s even a little quiz you can do to find out how well you know Bandit. What does Bandit name his pet rock while playing Seesaw? Only true Bluey fans will know the answer.

3. Bluey baseball cap

Bluey Best Dad Baseball Cap
(LilyJiaLi)

It’s another wearable gift that you can personalize! This baseball cap features Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo, and you can arrange to have your family’s names printed under the pictures of the proud dad and his daughters. The hat also comes in six different colors: brown, purple, blue, grey, berry and green.

2. Personalized Bluey mug

Bluey Best Daddy Ever Mug
(BeccaCoStore)

If wearable items aren’t Dad’s thing, why not get him a personalized mug instead? This one features Bluey and Bingo marching along behind Bandit, and once more, you can insert names to go underneath the characters. The text reads “Best Daddy Ever!” and on the other side, “Happy Father’s Day.”

1. Bluey Father’s day card

Bluey Best Daddy Father's Day Card
(PunchItProducts)

Make sure you don’t become so preoccupied with presents that you forget to get a card! There are tons of options for Bluey cards out there, but this one, with a rainbow of hearts above the Heelers, is one of the sweetest. You can grab it on Etsy for less than $5.

Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.