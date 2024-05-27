10 Best ‘Bluey’ Father’s Day Gifts

It’s nearly Father’s Day, and you know what that means! Time to either pick out, or get your kids to pick out, a Bluey gift or two. After all, Bluey features the best dog dad in the world, Bandit, who’s a perfect playmate and role model for his kids Bluey and Bingo.

Recommended Videos

Dad may claim he wants something more suited to his age range, but we all know that what he really wants is something Bluey. Luckily, there’s a vast selection of Bluey gifts across the internet that are perfect for fathers.

(MountahaDesign)

Listen up, kids of all ages! If your dad is a rad dad, you should let him know with this groovy patterned shirt from MountahaDesign on Etsy. It’s a polyester shirt that absorbs moisture, perfect for the summer months, and all the other dads will be so jealous.

(Asda)

After a day of watching Bluey with the kids, it’s time to go to sleep in Bluey pyjamas. But these aren’t just any Bluey pyjamas; they’re specifically for fathers. The pyjama top reads, “Best Dad” alongside artwork of Bandit with his daughters Bluey and Bingo.

(Amazon)

This book looks like it’s for children, but it’s actually for dads everywhere on Father’s Day. It’s “written by” Bluey and Bingo, and it’s all about how great their father is. So, that makes it the perfect gift for all non-fictional, non-dog dads as well.

(giftdeliverycouk)

Another great option for dads who like to wear their love of Bluey, or their childrens’ love of Bluey, is this “dad bod” shirt. This Bandit t-shirt states, “It’s not a dad bod, it’s a father figure,” and the sentiment will be very much appreciated.

(DontWMyTime)

This stylish Bandit hoodie from DontWMyTime on Etsy can be personalized! You can add a year, add a name (up to eight names in fact), add a little heart, and change the color. Absolutely the perfect gift for a dad who loves both hoodies and Bandit.

(Amazon)

Ready to purchase all the places you know from Bluey? This Bluey Junior Monopoly could work as a present for the whole family, not just Dad. (Sorry, Dad.) Purchase the Bluey-themed version of the famous board game and have yourself a game night on Father’s Day with everyone taking part. You know the Heeler family would.

(Amazon)

Another book, and this one is crammed full of fun games that Dad and kids can play together. You’ve got “Find the Footy,” “Hairdressers,” and more. There’s even a little quiz you can do to find out how well you know Bandit. What does Bandit name his pet rock while playing Seesaw? Only true Bluey fans will know the answer.

(LilyJiaLi)

It’s another wearable gift that you can personalize! This baseball cap features Bandit, Bluey, and Bingo, and you can arrange to have your family’s names printed under the pictures of the proud dad and his daughters. The hat also comes in six different colors: brown, purple, blue, grey, berry and green.

(BeccaCoStore)

If wearable items aren’t Dad’s thing, why not get him a personalized mug instead? This one features Bluey and Bingo marching along behind Bandit, and once more, you can insert names to go underneath the characters. The text reads “Best Daddy Ever!” and on the other side, “Happy Father’s Day.”

(PunchItProducts)

Make sure you don’t become so preoccupied with presents that you forget to get a card! There are tons of options for Bluey cards out there, but this one, with a rainbow of hearts above the Heelers, is one of the sweetest. You can grab it on Etsy for less than $5.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more