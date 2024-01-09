To some, Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is an spectacular simulation of the Dungeons and Dragons tabletop experience brought to a video game. To others, it is a soapy love story and dating simulator—in the best way.

This is, in part, because the incredible writing and flexibility provides some tear-jerking and giggle-inducing storytelling between various couples in the game. It’s not all rainbows and sunshine; BG3 has some awful couples like Mayrina and Connor, Maghtew and Kressa, and Derryth and Baelen. However, I think these terrible pairs make some of our faves stand out even more.

Following former TMS-writer Madeline Carpou’s article on the noteworthy NPCs in the game, I wanted to show some love to some of the best couples! Also, most of these picks will be followed by a piece of fan art! These are by artists that love the game and sell related work or commission slots. Go check them out after you finish the list!

**Heavy spoilers for Act 1 and 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, but only light spoilers for Act 3.**

Honorable mention: Dammon and Karlach

The ONLY reason this isn’t hitting the top three is because this is a ship and not text. I love the enemies-to-lovers arc of many of the companion character runs. Still, for #Heartforge, a.k.a. Dammon and Karlach, sparks fly immediately. Each of their interactions as Dammon tries to cool the fiery engine in her heart is so tender and heartbreaking. Also, it’s worth an honorable mention because people who played as Karlach found a few gems that prove those sparks between them aren’t imagined!

6. Locke and Komira

This is one of the first couples you come across and it’s not under the best circumstances. First, like most of the Tieflings you meet in the game, they are refugees from city of Elturel. Second, Druid-in-charge Kagha arrests their young daughter, Arabella, after she was caught stealing the Idol of Silvanus. Because of this conflict, you don’t really learn anything about them until the party at the end of Act 1—if you decide to save the grove. If you weren’t able to save Arabella from Kagha, you will still find something to love about this couple. They’ll do anything to for their family. (I’m not going to spoil everything.)

5. Danis and Bex

I’ll admit that I missed the details of this relationship until I saw people talking about them online. Then I revisited the Tiefling couple and saw why they were adored so much. They are part of the Tiefling group heading to Baldur’s Gate for refuge and probably among the most optimistic. If you get the chance to speak with Danis and Bex, you’ll learn a bunch of information about them.

Bex will tell you that Danis’ spiced tea won her over. They plan on starting a small eatery selling the tea and Bex’s almond cakes. Because dogs aren’t allowed in the city, when they’re talking about their dream home, they dream of owning an orange cat named Geoffrey. It’s adorable dialogue in that it really makes you feel more for them when trouble comes their way. If you manage to keep them both alive through everything, you’ll get to hear Danis tell you, “When I look at Bex and realize she’s safe, it’s hard not to weep for joy.”

4. Omeluum and Blurg

You can try to tell me Omeluum and Blurg aren’t dating, but I simply won’t believe it. I don’t know how they met, but players met the pair of Society of Brilliance scholars while they were studying Ebonlake Grotto. I didn’t really see them anymore than study partners until Act 3. Their interactions at the Society of Brilliance made me realize they were actually partners who also happen to study.

I also love that their an illithid and hobgoblin. Because of the uncomfortable way D&D handles race, these two communities have a bad rep that holds up in BG3. However, these two are kind souls and honestly the only positive thing I can pick out about the organization they’re in. (Well, other than that I like the floorplan.) I don’t think Larian Studios will release any DLC, but if they do, I hope it includes these two. I would honestly read a comic about their relationship and their journaling of various magical species.

3. Alfira and Lakrissa

This pairing really only happens if you manage to keep them both alive through everything—including Emerald Grove and the Shadowlands. You can even see them together while playing the Dark Urge if and only if you find and knock out Alfira in the Grove. These two fell in love during their trek from Elturel (post-Avernus) all the way to Baldur’s Gate—hey, if you can fall in love on the road, so can the NPCs! Like many other couples on this list, Alfira’s optimism balances well with Lakrissa’s pessimism. She’s not as gloomy as others, but one of the last interactions with Lakrissa in Act I is her betting whether or not y’all will survive to make it to Baldur’s Gate.

At the Elfsong Tavern, you see Lakrissa working there on staff while Alfira makes plans to open a music school. It sounds like a the beginning of a romance story. They’re adorable enough to be one of the best couples, but it helps that when you learn this in Act 2, Alfira gifts you powerful robe. The Potent Robe is great for fellow bards and high Charisma characters.

2. Isobel + Dame Aylin

Many of the relationships in the game are set-dressing with a handful being actually connected to smaller quest(s). These are interactions that just flesh out the world and make it feel lived in and loved. (Or hated, but I won’t mention any of the terrible relationships.) However, one couple that stands out against that is Aasimar paladin (and daughter to the goddess Selûne) Dame Aylin and Selunite cleric Isobel.

Although she goes by many names, players actually learn about Dame Aylin pretty early into the game. However, we don’t meet Isobel until exploring The Last Light Inn in Act 2. After falling in love at first sight a century ago, Isobel died for an unknown reason. Distraught, her father turned to Shar (Selûne’s enemy) and pledged to a god of death in order to resurrect Isobel. Meanwhile he imprisoned Aylin for Shar and used her angel-like powers to maintain immortality. You can only see their arc play out in its entirely and have them end happy under several specific circumstances, but boy is it worth it. They’re incredible allies and are one of the best written relationships and side stories.

1. Player + Companion

If you’re a frequent Mary Sue reader, this should not be a surprise at all. One of the first articles I wrote about BG3 was about how to approach the romancing mechanics. I’ve written at length about the spectacular and complex relationship mechanics without even getting into the stories of each characters. There’s the complexity and realness of the relationship mechanics. Even the sex and even just the kissing scenes were created with such care and thought, not only for the audience and couples playing the game, but those behind the camera. It’s even an exemplary simulator of what consent should look like.

(screencap from Larian Studios/ Alyssa Shotwell)

It’s hard to capture the fullness that players get to experience between their characters and the other Origin characters. There’s give and take. You two (or three) are on separate journeys and are actively deciding to trek through this mess together. At the end, there’s the potential for something resembling a happily ever after, but in a way that feels satisfying for the choices you made separately and together.

(featured image: Larian Studios, edited by Alyssa Shotwell)

